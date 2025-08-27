Standout Star: Alyssa Thomas Makes History
The Phoenix Mercury were in action last night, as they faced the Los Angeles Sparks. The Sparks are a team that the Mercury defeated twice before this game, and now, Phoenix has a 3-0 lead over them.
The Mercury beat them 92-84, which gave Phoenix their second win in a row. They defeated the Golden State Valkyries in their last game, which was a great way to bounce back from their loss to the Las Vegas Aces.
Phoenix played well against Los Angeles, and while a few players had noteworthy games, the player who stood out the most was Alyssa Thomas.
Thomas makes history, tallies another triple-double
Thomas had a remarkable game, as she had another triple-double. This is her seventh of the season, and as a result, she made history. The Mercury forward set a new record for most triple-doubles in a season, as she broke her own record. Back in 2023, she set a record when she had six triple-doubles that year. That was the season where she finished second in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, and New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart took home the second MVP of her career.
As far as her game against the Sparks, Thomas had an impressive 16 rebounds. She also had 15 assists and scored 12 points. This win was another example of how talented Thomas is, and the Mercury played well as a result.
Phoenix had five players who scored in double digits, and Satou Sabally led the way with 19 points. Kahleah Copper was not too far behind, as she finished with 18 points. Sami Whitcomb had a nice performance off the bench, and she had 17 points. Whitcomb shot well from beyond the arc, as she made five 3-pointers in this outing. Then, DeWanna Bonner had a nice game, as she had 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.
When Thomas and the Mercury play like this, they are a tough team to beat. They give opposing teams headaches, and they look like a team that can win it all. Thomas is doing whatever it takes to get the win, and the Mercury are reaping the benefits.
The Mercury forward has a good shot at winning MVP, and performances like this make her case stronger.
