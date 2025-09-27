How The Mercury Fought Adversity Before Playoff Run
The Phoenix Mercury had a fantastic regular season, and it started with a blowout win over the Seattle Storm. That game set the tone of the season, and it gave a glimpse of what Phoenix would do the rest of the year.
They finished the regular season with a record of 27-17, and now, they are in the playoffs fighting for a championship. If they succeed, it will be the franchise's first championship since winning back in 2014. They have a total of three, and they came close in 2021, but the Chicago Sky ended up winning.
Phoenix played great throughout the regular season, as they had their share of battles against teams like the Atlanta Dream, the Golden State Valkyries and others. They also had a competitive series against the Dallas Wings, as the young team beat the Mercury twice during the season.
In the Mercury's last game of the season, the Wings beat them 97-76. Phoenix was on the road for that game, and with the playoffs beginning shortly after, the team's top players played limited minutes.
Mercury rest, Wings soar to victory
With those players getting a chance to rest, some of the Mercury's reserves had a chance to shine. They took advantage of the moment, and there were some decent performances as a result.
Despite playing limited minutes, Satou Sabally was the team's leading scorer. She had 14 points, and she also had five assists, five rebounds and two steals. Kalani Brown was the team's second-leading scorer, and she had 12 points. She also had five rebounds.
There were no other players who scored in double figures. However, reserves like Lexi Held, Kathryn Westbeld and Kianna Williams did well as a collective.
The Wings picked up their 10th win with that victory, and earlier in the season, they beat Phoenix 98-89. Kahleah Copper had her season high in that game, as she finished with 33 points.
Phoenix ended the regular season with a losing streak. They lost their last three games, but it was due to their team resting. They were getting ready for the playoffs, which is an important time and all of their players need to be at their best.
Dallas has a bright future ahead of them, and while Phoenix had players resting, it was still a feel-good win for the Wings. For the Mercury, they quickly brushed off the loss and started their playoff run.
