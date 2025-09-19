Why Phoenix's First Game Set The Tone For The Season
The Phoenix Mercury have had a great year, as they finished the regular season with a record of 27-17. Now, they are in the playoffs, and they are looking to advance to the next round.
The Mercury tied their series against the New York Liberty, as they beat them 86-60 in Game 2. Phoenix needed the win, and they did what they had to do to ensure they their playoff run continues.
Now, Phoenix is headed back to PHX Arena, and they can redeem themselves from the loss in Game 1.
It has been quite the journey for the Mercury, and it all started with their first game of the season. Phoenix had preseason games against the Las Vegas Aces and the Golden State Valkyries, and they ended up losing both. The Aces beat them 85-84 and the Valkyries beat them 84-79.
Preseason games simply give a team a chance to warm up and get a feel for the season, so when the season officially started, the Mercury were ready to go.
Phoenix started the season off on the right now, as they picked up a huge win over the Seattle Storm. They beat the Storm 81-59 in what was Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas' first regular season game in PHX Arena.
Sabally started her Mercury career off with a bang, as she had 27 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal. Her performance ended up making history, as it was the most points scored by a Mercury player in their debut. Then, Thomas had a great game of her own, as she 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.
The Mercury rookies also got off to a nice start, as Lexi Held finished the game with 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Mercury have busy offseason
Phoenix made multiple moves during the offseason. They brought in two big names in Sabally and Thomas. Then, they brought in a 3-point threat in Sami Whitcomb, and then they brought in rookies who all have had high moments at some point in the season. They also received Kalani Brown in the deal that brought in Phoenix's stars.
In that first game of the season, eight players made their Mercury debut. That was the most to do so since the 1999 season. Nine players do it at that time.
Sabally's performance, and the Mercury's big win was a sign of things to come, and now, they are looking to finish the season strong.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's season when you click right here!