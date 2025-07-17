Mercury Off To Best Start Since 2014's Championship Team
The Phoenix Mercury are a team to keep an eye on this year. They are off to a hot start, and they are well over .500. Phoenix has a record of 15-7 after losing to the Minnesota Lynx in their last game.
Before the loss, the Mercury were on a three-game win streak. They beat the Dallas Wings, the Minnesota Lynx and the Golden State Valkyries. Out of those three games, two were at home. They beat the Wings and Lynx in Footprint Center, and their close win over Golden State was on the road.
Their win over Golden State was noteworthy, as it gave them their 15th win. They were 15-6 at the time, and it marked an interesting milestone for the team.
The win over the Valkyries gave the Mercury their second-best record through 21 games in franchise history. This is the third time Phoenix started 15-6 or better. The other times they did it were in 2009 and 2014.
The 2009 and 2014 seasons were special for the Mercury as they won championships both years. They beat the Indiana Fever 3-2 to win in 2009, and they beat the Chicago Sky 3-0 to win in 2014.
Phoenix was 15-6 in their first 21 games in 2009. In 2014, they were 18-3. They were in the middle of a win streak and ended up winning 16 games in a row before losing to the Lynx. Phoenix finished the season with a 29-5 record and won their third championship.
This year's Mercury team is in good company. Knowing what the championship teams did, they have big shoes to fill. Phoenix has the talent to win it all, but it is a matter of being healthy. If the Mercury are winning without some of their key players, their potential as a complete team is limitless.
The Mercury made the right moves in the offseason, as bringing in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas has paid off tremendously. Sami Whitcomb was another offseason addition, and she has stepped up when her number was called. The Mercury's rookies has also adjusted to their roles, and are becoming valuable contributors. Now, the Mercury have picked up DeWanna Bonner during the season, after her stint with the Fever did not go to plan.
Phoenix has the tools to win it all, and if they playing at this level, a championship could be on its way.
Please follow us on X for more Phoenix Mercury news and analysis when you click right here!