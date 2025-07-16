What Is Kahleah Copper's Career High In Points?
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper is one of the best scorers in the league. She can drive to the hoop, she has a midrange game and she can knock down 3-pointers. Copper can score in a variety of ways, and when she is healthy, she is tough to stop.
Copper joined the Mercury last season in an offseason trade. Phoenix sent Michaela Onyenwere, Brianna Turner and multiple draft picks to Chicago for Copper and Morgan Bertsch.
Copper started her career with the Washington Mystics. They drafted her with the seventh pick of the 2016 WNBA Draft. She was traded to Chicago after her first season, and she helped them win a championship a few years later. When she joined the Mercury, she had her best season.
In 2024, Copper averaged 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She played alongside Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, in what became the Mercury's latest trio. Phoenix had a trio of Skylar Diggins, Griner and Taurasi, but Diggins ended up signing with the Seattle Storm.
The Mercury finished 19-21 in 2024. They reached the playoffs, but lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the first round. Copper had a nice year, and it was during that time when she tallied her career high. Copper scored 38 points against the Atlanta Dream.
Phoenix beat Atlanta 88-85 in that game, despite blowing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. Copper also had six rebounds and an assists. One thing that was interesting about this game was that Copper made 13 free throws.
Copper nearly passed her career high this season, as she had 33 points against the Dallas Wings. That was the last game she played in before missing the next three with a hamstring injury. Copper has played in six games this season. She is averaging 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
She made her season debut against the Las Vegas Aces, and she scored 11 points. She missed the start of the season due to her knee injury.
The Mercury guard was starting to find her rhythm, but she has missed more time as of late. Phoenix is playing well despite her and Satou Sabally's absence, and when those two return, the Mercury will be at their full strength.
Copper is a scorer, and come playoff time, the Mercury could use her abilities.
