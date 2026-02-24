DeWanna Bonner Comes Back To Phoenix
After spending the first 10 years of her career with the Phoenix Mercury, DeWanna Bonner headed east. She joined the Connecticut Sun, and in her first season, she averaged 19.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, three assists and 1.7 steals.
Bonner continued to play for the Sun, and she helped them reach the WNBA Finals in 2022. They lost to the Las Vegas Aces in a competitive series.
The two-time champion experienced success in her time with the Sun, and in 2025, she joined another Eastern Conference team. She signed a deal with the Indiana Fever, and she played nine games with them. Bonner averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals
Bonner comes home
After those games, Bonner returned to the Mercury, as she and the Fever decided to go in a different direction. Then, the veteran had some nice games with the Mercury, and she averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and an assist.
Phoenix's All-Star contributed to the 2025 team's success, and she was on the verge of winning another championship. However, the Aces swept the Mercury.
Overall, the 2025 season was a good year for Bonner and the Mercury, and in 2024, she had some games against her old team.
The Sun swept the Mercury that year, and in their 70-47 win, Bonner had 19 points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. She was one of three players who scored in double figures, as Brionna Jones had 16 and Alyssa Thomas had 10.
That was a difficult game for the Mercury, as they did not have a player who scored in double figures. Natasha Cloud was the closest, and she had nine points.
Phoenix was home for the second game, but Connecticut improved to 2-0. Bonner had a quiet game, and she had seven points, four rebounds, an assist and a block. Kahleah Copper was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had 21 points.
Bonner bounced back in the following game, and she had 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Then, in the final meeting, the veteran had 14 points, four rebounds and two assists.
When it comes to her time with the Fever, Bonner did not meet the Mercury. These teams met later on in the season, and the veteran helped Phoenix win the series.
