Mercury Guards Win Big East Player Of The Year
The Big East Player of the Year was first awarded in 1983, and Debbie Beckford made history. She was the first winner, and she paved the way for those who came after her.
After her win, Jennifer Bruce and Kathy Finn shared the award. Then, Shelly Pennefather won the award three years in a row.
Some great players have won the award, and like other conferences, the Phoenix Mercury are tied to the Big East. Diana Taurasi won the award twice, and she did it in back-to-back seasons. She won in 2003, which was one of the years UConn won it all, and she won it in 2004. UConn won another championship, and Taurasi prepared for her WNBA journey.
It has been a while since a player with Mercury ties won the award, and the last player to do so did it in 2013.
Skylar Diggins won it in 2013, and that was a second win in a row. She attended Notre Dame, and in her final season, she averaged 17.1 points, 6.1 assists, 3.5 rebounds and three steals.
Diggins won the award, and she went on to become the third pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft. Brittney Griner was the first pick of that year's draft, and she went to the Mercury. Diggins started her career with the Tulsa Shock, and she was there when the team relocated and changed names.
Diggins joins the Mercury
After a few years with the Dallas Wings, Diggins joined the Mercury. She played three seasons with them, and her best season was her last. She averaged 19.7 points, 5.5 assists, four rebounds, 1.6 steals and a block.
The seven-time All-Star missed the following season due to maternity leave, and after that, she signed with the Seattle Storm.
Outside of these two guards, there have been other winners with Mercury ties. Cappie Pondexter won in 2006 and Tina Charles won in 2010. Pondexter spent her first four seasons with the Mercury, and she played for the New York Liberty and others.
Charles started her career with the Connecticut Sun, and she played with the Liberty and the Washington Mystics before coming to Phoenix.
The Big East has had some talented players, and some of them made an impact in their time with the Mercury.
