How Mercury's Bonner Has Reached The Finals Throughout The Years

The Phoenix Mercury are in the WNBA Finals, and their veteran, DeWanna Bonner, is no stranger to making it this far.

Davion Moore

Sep 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

DeWanna Bonner's career started off on a good note. The Phoenix Mercury had the fifth pick of the 2009 WNBA Draft, and they used it to bring her in. Before joining the Mercury, she was a star for Auburn.

Bonner made an impact right away, as she averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in her first season with Phoenix.

Sep 3, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) is guarded by Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker (3) during the second half at the US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 93-77. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Mercury made the playoffs that year, and they went on a deep playoff that led to a championship. They beat the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Los Angeles Sparks before taking down the Indiana Fever.

As a result, Bonner made the WNBA Finals in her first season and she won a championship. That was only the beginning, as she won another title with the Mercury in 2014. The Mercury had an excellent season that year, and they finished with a record of 29-5. They dominated the whole season, and they reaped the benefits of their hard work.

Sep 25, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) while playing against the Minnesota Lynx at the US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 103-86. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Now, Bonner is back with the Mercury, and she is going for another championship. Phoenix has made the Finals six times now, and as far as Bonner, she has made it four times in her career.

Bonner wins championships with Phoenix

The Mercury's 2009 and 2014 wins were were her first Finals experiences. Then, some years later, she made it with the Connecticut Sun. The Mercury traded Bonner to Connecticut, and she played with the Sun from 2020 to 2024.

Connecticut reached the WNBA Finals in 2022. They made it in 2019, but Bonner was not with the team. The Sun faced the Washington Mystics that year, and Washington won their first championship after beating them 3-2.

Oct 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) shoots against Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the second quarter of game one of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

When Bonner joined the team, they continued to make the playoffs. Their 2022 run was special, and in the end, the Las Vegas Aces beat them 3-1. Bonner had a nice playoff run, as she averaged 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals.

It has been a few years since the Aces beat the Sun, and Bonner has changed teams, but this is a chance for both her and Alyssa Thomas to get their revenge. The Aces remain a strong team, but the Mercury have a legitimate shot at beating them. Bonner is an experienced veteran, and if she has a good series, her fourth Finals appearance may lead to a title.

