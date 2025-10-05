How Mercury's Bonner Has Reached The Finals Throughout The Years
DeWanna Bonner's career started off on a good note. The Phoenix Mercury had the fifth pick of the 2009 WNBA Draft, and they used it to bring her in. Before joining the Mercury, she was a star for Auburn.
Bonner made an impact right away, as she averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in her first season with Phoenix.
The Mercury made the playoffs that year, and they went on a deep playoff that led to a championship. They beat the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Los Angeles Sparks before taking down the Indiana Fever.
As a result, Bonner made the WNBA Finals in her first season and she won a championship. That was only the beginning, as she won another title with the Mercury in 2014. The Mercury had an excellent season that year, and they finished with a record of 29-5. They dominated the whole season, and they reaped the benefits of their hard work.
Now, Bonner is back with the Mercury, and she is going for another championship. Phoenix has made the Finals six times now, and as far as Bonner, she has made it four times in her career.
Bonner wins championships with Phoenix
The Mercury's 2009 and 2014 wins were were her first Finals experiences. Then, some years later, she made it with the Connecticut Sun. The Mercury traded Bonner to Connecticut, and she played with the Sun from 2020 to 2024.
Connecticut reached the WNBA Finals in 2022. They made it in 2019, but Bonner was not with the team. The Sun faced the Washington Mystics that year, and Washington won their first championship after beating them 3-2.
When Bonner joined the team, they continued to make the playoffs. Their 2022 run was special, and in the end, the Las Vegas Aces beat them 3-1. Bonner had a nice playoff run, as she averaged 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals.
It has been a few years since the Aces beat the Sun, and Bonner has changed teams, but this is a chance for both her and Alyssa Thomas to get their revenge. The Aces remain a strong team, but the Mercury have a legitimate shot at beating them. Bonner is an experienced veteran, and if she has a good series, her fourth Finals appearance may lead to a title.
