How Mercury Veterans May Win Another Championship
The Phoenix Mercury are going for another championship, but it will not be easy. They have a tough opponent in the Las Vegas Aces, who are looking to win their third championship in history. If that does happen, they will tie the Mercury, the Detroit Shock and the Los Angeles Sparks.
Winning a championship is a challenge, and it takes hard work and dedication to make it happen. The Mercury have had a strong season, and it has led to this moment.
For some Mercury players, this may be their first time competing for a championship. For others, they have made it this far, but they were on the losing side of things. Then, there are a few players who have already won championships in their time.
DeWanna Bonner is the first player that comes to mind, as she won championships in 2009 and 2014. She joined the Mercury in 2009, after they drafted her with the fifth pick of that year's draft. Phoenix beat the Indiana Fever that year, and they won their second championship.
Then, Bonner was a part of the incredible 2014 team, and she averaged 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals. By that time, she was a part of the starting lineup, and when she won her first championship, she was a reserve. In fact, she won Sixth Woman of the Year in her first season.
Besides Bonner, another Mercury player who has won championships is Sami Whitcomb. Whitcomb went undrafted in 2010, and it took some time before she played in the WNBA. She joined the Seattle Storm in 2017 and she stayed with them for a few seasons. In that time, the Storm won championships in 2018 and 2020.
Whitcomb has been a reserve for most of her career, and she came off the bench when Seattle won their championships. Now, she is a key reserve for Phoenix, and she is going for her third title.
Lastly, another player who won a championship in the past is Kahleah Copper. Copper helped the Chicago Sky win their first title after they beat the Mercury 3-1 in the Finals. She had a great playoff run, and in the end, she won Finals MVP.
Copper takes home Finals MVP
Copper is an excellent scorer, and like her past Finals run showed, she has what it takes to lead a team to victory. She can win her second championship, and of the three Mercury players with titles, she would be the only one to win on two different teams.
The Mercury have a great roster, and with the experience of Bonner, Copper and Whitcomb, they can get the franchise's fourth championship.
