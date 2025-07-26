Mercury's DeWanna Bonner Makes More WNBA History
In Wednesday's loss to the Atlanta Dream, Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner hit yet another WNBA milestone. She has now made the sixth-most field goals of any WNBA player, an accomplishment she can add to her incredible scoring record, where she ranks third all-time in the W in points.
Bonner now has 2,536 made shots for her career, passing up Sylvia Fowles, the 6'6" center who played for the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx over her decorated 15-year WNBA career. Fowles is one of the greatest players in league history, a two-time WNBA champion (both with Minnesota), a two-time Finals MVP, an eight-time All-Star, and eight-time All-WNBA selection.
She was also named Defensive Player of the Year four times made 11 All-Defensive teams, and led the league in rebounds three times and in blocks twice. Her number 34 jersey has been retired by the Lynx and by LSU, her college team.
Passing up one of the league's icons is no small feat, and Bonner has been one of the WNBA's premier players since the Mercury drafted her fifth overall out of Auburn in 2009. She was a mainstay during the most successful period in franchise history and a championship winner as a rookie in 2009 and again in 2014, on a Mercury team that went 29-5, the most dominant season in franchise history.
Bonner is a six-time All-Star and has done everything from scoring 20-plus points per game (she posted a career-high and team-leading 20.6 points per game average in 2012) to making an All-Defensive team. She's one of the most versatile players of her era, combining the height of a big in her 6'4" frame with the quickness of a guard.
Now 37 years old, Bonner is occupying a key bench role for a Mercury squad looking to make a deep playoff push. Her ability to knock down timely shots off the bench has already been vital for a team dealing with injury issues and the team will undoubtedly be leaning on her championship experience in the latter parts of the season.
Bonner is also ninth all-time in rebounds (fourth in defensive boards), ninth in three-pointers made, sixth in free throw percentage, and third in both free throws made and attempted.
She sits just behind Tina Thompson (fifth, with 2,630) in field goals made and could pass her soon. She's third in games played, behind Diana Taurasi, and could pass her if she plays another season after this one.
Follow our X and Facebook pages for all things Phoenix Mercury.