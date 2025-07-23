Sabally, Copper, Held Available to Play Vs Dream
There's more good news on the way for Phoenix Mercury fans. According to posts from Underdog WNBA on X, Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper, and Lexi Held are not on the injury report for tonight's home game against the Atlanta Dream.
Getting two starters -- their two leading scorers, no less -- and a key reserve back will be a huge boost for a team that's holding onto second place in the Western Conference and looking to use the second half of the regular season to develop chemistry and set themselves up for a deep playoff run. Sabally, who was named an All-Star starter this year, has been out of commission since Phoenix's July 3rd loss to the Dallas Wings with an ankle issue, as has Kahleah Copper (with a hamstring injury). Copper has missed 16 of 22 games this season, but appeared to be rounding into form in the Dallas game, scoring a season-high 33 points.
Held has been out since June 19th, due to a partially collapsed lung. She had been enjoying a strong rookie season prior to the injury. She's a key depth piece and has scored 10 or more points six times this season, all off the bench.
After playing their last two games with just eight healthy players, Phoenix is getting key performers back at the right time. They'll be heading into a tough stretch in their schedule, facing five consecutive opponents who currently sit in playoff position, including two games against the Atlanta Dream, owners of the Eastern Conference's second-best record. Tonight's game will be particularly huge, an emotional affair featuring the return of Mercury franchise legend Brittney Griner.
Of course, the players simply being available to play does not guarantee that they'll appear in the game, or that they'll play their normal minutes load if they do, but it's undoubtedly a positive sign for a team hoping to return to full strength before a key juncture in the season.
Center Kalani Brown has also been dealing with a knee issue and was listed as probable. The veteran big put up an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double in Phoenix's last game, a loss to the Minnesota Lynx. Unfortunately, starting point guard Monique Akoa Makani, one of the team's leaders in three-point percentage and the tip of the spear for their excellent defense, is still out after suffering a concussion.
