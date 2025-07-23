Diana Taurasi Is Phoenix's All-Time Leaders In Games Played
Over the years, the Phoenix Mercury have had a number of talented players. Some of those players made a huge impact on the franchise, and it led to them making history.
Phoenix's all-time stats feature some of the WNBA's biggest names. Mercury players may have been known for their scoring, their rebounding or their facilitating. Players excelled at something, and as their with the Mercury came to an end, they found themselves on the all-time list.
When it comes to games played, Diana Taurasi is first on the list. Taurasi played 565 games in her career, which started in 2004. She was the first pick of that year's draft. Taurasi averaged 17.0 points,4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals. She won Rookie of the Year, and her career took off from there.
She spent her whole career with the Mercury, and in most seasons she played 30 or more games. There were a few instances, like her 2012 season, where she played eight games. She dealt with strained left hip flexor. In 2019, she played six games as she sat out with a hamstring injury.
In her final year with the Mercury, she played 36 games. This was her career best. Taurasi accomplished several things in 565 games, and she added her name to another list.
The next player on the list is DeWanna Bonner. Bonner has played a total of 338 games with the Mercury. She started her career in Phoenix before becoming a member of the Connecticut Sun. She also spent time with the Indiana Fever before making her way back home.
Despite returning to Phoenix and being the only active player on this list, she still has a long way to go before catching Taurasi.
Brittney Griner is third on the list, and she played 315 games. If she does return to the Mercury in the future, she will add to her total. However, like Bonner, she still has a way to go before catching the Mercury's 11-time All-Star.
Other players on this list include Penny Taylor, Candice Dupree, Jennifer Gillom and others. Sophie Cunningham is on this list, as she played 182 games. Now, she is a member of the Fever. Brianna Turner is 10th on this list, and she is also a member of the Fever.
Taurasi had a long, incredible career. As someone that played for 20 years, it is no surprise, she is the all-time leader in games played.
Please follow us on X for more articles around Mercury stats when you click right here!