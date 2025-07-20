How Many Coaches Have The Mercury Had?
The Phoenix Mercury are having a good year under head coach Nate Tibbetts. Tibbetts is in his second season with the Mercury, after they signed him to a historic deal in 2023. He became the highest-paid coach in WNBA history.
Tibbetts spent time as an assistant coach in the NBA. He was an assistant for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Orlando Magic. He brought that experience to the Mercury.
Phoenix finished the 2024 season with a record of 19-21. Tibbetts helped them reach the playoffs, but they were eliminated in the first round. This year is much different.
The Mercury are 15-7, and they have picked up some impressive wins. Tibbetts is a potential Coach of the Year candidate, and if he wins, he becomes the second Mercury coach to win. Sandy Brondello won in 2014 for Phoenix's 29-5 season.
Tibbetts is leaving his mark on the franchise, and he is carrying on the legacy of Mercury coaches that came before him.
Before Tibbetts, the Mercury had 11 coaches. The first coach is Mercury history was Cheryl Miller. Miller spent four seasons in Phoenix before resigning. She helped them reach the playoffs in three of her four years.
Cynthia Cooper became the Mercury's second coach, and she stayed for a year and a half. Linda Sharp took her place. In 2003, Phoenix was coached by John Shumate. Shumate's time with the Mercury did not last long, as Phoenix went 8-26 that season.
The Mercury found a new coach the following season. They brought in Carrie Graf. Graf lasted two seasons with the Mercury before they brought in Paul Westhead in 2006. Westhead led them to their first championship the following year.
After Westhead, the Mercury were coached by Corey Gaines, Russ Pennell, Brondello, Vanessa Nygaard and Nikki Blue. Gaines and Brondello were the only coaches to spend multiple seasons with the Mercury. They were also the only coaches to win championships after Westhead.
Tibbetts has a shot at being the next Mercury coach to win a title. This year's Mercury team has the talent to win, and they have defeated some of the other elite teams like the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty. Tibbetts and the Mercury are in a good place, and in the end, they can add to the franchise's legacy.
