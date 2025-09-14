Diana Taurasi Holds Special Mercury Playoff Record
Over the years, the Phoenix Mercury have been involved in the playoffs. They have made the postseason 19 times in the franchise's history, and this time around, they will be facing the New York Liberty.
New York won the championship last season, which was their first in franchise history. The Mercury have won three championships in their history, and they are hoping to add to that total this season.
The reason for the Mercury's success in the past is the play of players like Diana Taurasi, Cappie Pondexter and more. These players had an array of skills, and when they played, they added their names to Mercury franchise records.
Three-point shooting plays a big role in today's game, and when it comes to shooting from beyond the arc, a Mercury legend holds the franchise record for 3-pointers made in the playoffs.
That record is held by Taurasi, and she has a comfortable lead. She made a total of 217 3-pointers when she played in the postseason. The first time Taurasi made the playoffs was in 2007, which was the end of Phoenix's playoff drought. They missed the playoffs from 2001 to 2006, but in Taurasi's first year in the postseason, the Mercury won a championship.
In that time, Taurasi made a total of 32 3-pointers. Then, the next time the Mercury made the playoffs, which was 2009, she made 31 shots from deep. In 2010, she made 13 3-pointers, and the Mercury played four games. They swept the San Antonio Stars before losing to the Seattle Storm in the next round.
Phoenix's guard continued to knock down 3-pointers, and when they won the championship in 2014, she made 22 shots from beyond the arc.
She's on fire
When it comes to her best performance, it happened in 2021. Taurasi made a total of 34 3-pointers that year, and Phoenix ended up reaching the WNBA Finals. They fought through some tough teams before losing to the Chicago Sky. The Sky beat them 3-1 in that series, and Kahleah Copper, a future teammate of Taurasi and one of the Mercury's current stars, helped Chicago get the win.
Taurasi had some strong shooting performances in the playoffs, and that is why she has such a significant lead in 3-pointers made. The next player behind her is DeWanna Bonner, and she has 44. It will be a while before someone catches Taurasi, but if they do, they are in great company.
