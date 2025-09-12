Phoenix Mercury On SI

Phoenix Mercury Still Going Strong In 29th Season

The Phoenix Mercury have been in the WNBA since the beginning, and while things have changed, they are still one of the league's best teams.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) laughs with guard Kahleah Copper (2) after being fouled against the Los Angeles Sparks during the fourth quarter on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) laughs with guard Kahleah Copper (2) after being fouled against the Los Angeles Sparks during the fourth quarter on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The WNBA's first season was in 1997, and it started with eight teams. The Phoenix Mercury were one of those teams, and since that season, they have had their share of ups and downs. Phoenix made the playoffs in their first year, then, in 1998, they reached the WNBA Finals. The following year, they missed the playoffs, but they were right back in after finishing the 2000 season with a record of 20-12.

From a playoff drought to multiple championships, the Mercury have experienced it all. In that time, the league has changed as well. Over the years, some of the original teams no longer exist. Teams folded, and their players were involved in dispersal drafts.

Diana Tauras
Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (left) and guard Diana Taurasi (right) celebrate with the WNBA championship trophy after defeating the Chicago Sky 87-82 in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Of the original eight teams, the first one to fold was the Cleveland Rockers. The Rockers folded after their 2003 season. They finished with a record of 17-17 that year, and they made the playoffs. However, they were knocked out by the Detroit Shock.

A dispersal draft was held, and the Mercury had the first pick due to their poor performance in the 2003 season. They finished that season with a record of 8-26. Phoenix selected Penny Taylor with that pick, and she went on to become one of the franchise's best players.

Technically, the Utah Starzz were the first team to go through a change, but they did not fold. They played their last season in 2002, but rather than fold, they ended up relocating. They moved to San Antonio and became the Silver Stars. The name eventually shortened to simply stars, and then in 2018, that team became the Las Vegas Aces.

Diana Tauras
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) is defended by Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark (7) during the first quarter at Footprint Center on Sept. 1, 2024, in Phoenix. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

So,while the Starzz left Utah, they never truly left the WNBA.

The Charlotte Sting folded in 2007. They played in the 2006 season, and they finished with a record of 11-23. Their players were a part of a dispersal draft, and the Mercury selected Kelly Mazzante. Tangela Smith was a part of that draft as well, and while she was selected by the Minnesota Lynx, the Mercury acquired her during the 2007 WNBA Draft.

Tangela Smit
June 4, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Sparks foward DeLisha Milton-Jones (8) puts up a shot against Phoenix Mercury foward Tangela Smith (50) during the first half in at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Houston's time comes to and end

The Houston Comets' last season was in 2008. They finished that season with a record of 17-17. Houston had a historic franchise, as they won four championships in a row. The Comets even beat the Mercury in the 1998 WNBA Finals. They were a special team, and unfortunately, they came to an end.

Lastly, the Sacramento Monarchs folded in 2009, but they managed to win a championship in their time. They beat the Connecticut Sun to win it all in 2005.

As far as the other teams from the 1997 season, they are still around. Phoenix is still going strong, the New York Liberty won a championship last season and the Los Angeles Sparks recently beat the Mercury in a game. These teams are still around, while some of their peers have disappeared. There were also teams like the Miami Sol and the Portland Fire who joined later on, but folded after a few years.

Now, the league is expanding, and Cleveland and Portland will be involved. The league is in a good place, and despite changes over the years, the Mercury are still standing tall.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and their past seasons when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.