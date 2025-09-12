Phoenix Mercury Still Going Strong In 29th Season
The WNBA's first season was in 1997, and it started with eight teams. The Phoenix Mercury were one of those teams, and since that season, they have had their share of ups and downs. Phoenix made the playoffs in their first year, then, in 1998, they reached the WNBA Finals. The following year, they missed the playoffs, but they were right back in after finishing the 2000 season with a record of 20-12.
From a playoff drought to multiple championships, the Mercury have experienced it all. In that time, the league has changed as well. Over the years, some of the original teams no longer exist. Teams folded, and their players were involved in dispersal drafts.
Of the original eight teams, the first one to fold was the Cleveland Rockers. The Rockers folded after their 2003 season. They finished with a record of 17-17 that year, and they made the playoffs. However, they were knocked out by the Detroit Shock.
A dispersal draft was held, and the Mercury had the first pick due to their poor performance in the 2003 season. They finished that season with a record of 8-26. Phoenix selected Penny Taylor with that pick, and she went on to become one of the franchise's best players.
Technically, the Utah Starzz were the first team to go through a change, but they did not fold. They played their last season in 2002, but rather than fold, they ended up relocating. They moved to San Antonio and became the Silver Stars. The name eventually shortened to simply stars, and then in 2018, that team became the Las Vegas Aces.
So,while the Starzz left Utah, they never truly left the WNBA.
The Charlotte Sting folded in 2007. They played in the 2006 season, and they finished with a record of 11-23. Their players were a part of a dispersal draft, and the Mercury selected Kelly Mazzante. Tangela Smith was a part of that draft as well, and while she was selected by the Minnesota Lynx, the Mercury acquired her during the 2007 WNBA Draft.
Houston's time comes to and end
The Houston Comets' last season was in 2008. They finished that season with a record of 17-17. Houston had a historic franchise, as they won four championships in a row. The Comets even beat the Mercury in the 1998 WNBA Finals. They were a special team, and unfortunately, they came to an end.
Lastly, the Sacramento Monarchs folded in 2009, but they managed to win a championship in their time. They beat the Connecticut Sun to win it all in 2005.
As far as the other teams from the 1997 season, they are still around. Phoenix is still going strong, the New York Liberty won a championship last season and the Los Angeles Sparks recently beat the Mercury in a game. These teams are still around, while some of their peers have disappeared. There were also teams like the Miami Sol and the Portland Fire who joined later on, but folded after a few years.
Now, the league is expanding, and Cleveland and Portland will be involved. The league is in a good place, and despite changes over the years, the Mercury are still standing tall.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and their past seasons when you click right here!