How Many Times Have The Mercury Missed The Playoffs?
The Phoenix Mercury are a playoff bound team. They are one of the top teams in the WNBA this season, and if they hold on, they put themselves in a position to a championship.
Phoenix has had many successful years, and they have won three championships. In some of the years where they did not win, they were still a playoff team.
There have also been years where they struggled. The Mercury have had underwhelming seasons, and at times, they were nowhere near the playoffs.
The last time Phoenix missed the playoffs was in 2023. They finished that season with a record of 9-31. This was one of their worst seasons, and it led to a coaching change.
As challenging as that season was, it was not the first time Phoenix went through that. The Mercury have missed the playoffs 10 times in their history. The first time they missed the playoffs was in 1999. They finished with a record of 15-17.
While this was not a bad year, it was a contrast to Phoenix reaching the WNBA Finals in 1998. The Mercury were back in the playoffs the following year, but they lost to the Los Angeles Sparks.
After 2000, the Mercury went through a rough patch. They missed the playoffs for six seasons, with 2003 being their worst season in that period. They finished that year with a record of 8-26.
Phoenix ended up with the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and they drafted Diana Taurasi. The Mercury continued to miss the playoffs until 2007, which was the year they won their first championship.
The Mercury missed the playoffs in 2008, but they bounced back in 2009. This was the year they won their second championship.
Phoenix made the playoffs the next two years, then they had their worst season in history. They went 7-27 in 2012. After that they reached the postseason every year until 2023. They won their last championship in 2014.
Their up and down years show how hard it is to remain contender. Players come and players go, and winning requires the right coach and the right team. It can take a few years to rebuild, and when the Mercury were in that predicament, they found the right pieces to get them back on track.
This year's team is playoff bound, and it is up to them to see how far they go.
Please make sure you keep up with the Mercury and their playoff journey by following along with our Facebook page when you click here!