Cheryl Miller: The Mercury's First Head Coach
The WNBA is growing every year. The league is becoming more popular and new teams are being introduced. There is a wave of stars that are changing the game, and accomplishing great things. The league has come a long way, and as time goes on, it will continue to improve.
Seeing its growth is inspiring and makes those with ties to the league think back to where it all started. The WNBA had its first season in 1997, and the Phoenix Mercury were one of the eight teams introduced that year.
The Mercury hired Cheryl Miller as their head coach, who also served as their general manager. Miller had a remarkable collegiate career at USC, and won two championships. The Trojans won in 1983 and 1984. Miller won Most Outstanding Player both years.
Miller spent time as an assistant coach for USC before becoming their head coach. As their head coach, she led them to a 26-4 record in her first year. They made it to the Elite Eight, but lost to Louisiana Tech.
The following year, the Trojans went 18-10. They were knocked out in the first round by Memphis in what was a close game.
Due to her time at USC, Miller had some coaching experience before taking the Mercury job. Then, she came to Phoenix and led them to a 16-12 season. They lost to the New York Liberty in the playoffs, and the Houston Comets won the first championship in league history.
Miller coached the Mercury for three more seasons. In her second year, Phoenix finished 19-11. They reached the WNBA Finals, but they lost to the Comets. The Mercury missed the playoffs in her third year, as they finished 15-17. Five other teams in the league finished with the same record that year.
In her final season with the Mercury, Miller led them to a 20-12 season. Phoenix was back in the playoffs, but they lost to the Los Angeles Sparks in the first round.
After the 2000 season, Miller resigned from her role. The Mercury hired Cynthia Cooper for a year and a half. Miller did not coach again for years, until she became the head coach of Langston University. She also spent time with Cal State Los Angeles.
Miller had a brief reunion in Phoenix when she coached Team WNBA in the 2024 All-Star game. It was a full-circle moment, and Team WNBA won 117-109.
The Mercury have come a long way, and what Miller and the team did in the early years will be remembered for years to come.
