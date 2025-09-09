Why Mercury's Taurasi Was An Exceptional Scorer
Diana Taurasi is one of the WNBA's most legendary players. She accomplished great things in her career, and her name is featured on multiple all-time lists. For example, she is the league's all-time leading scorer, as she scored 10,646 points in her career.
Taurasi was someone who could have big games at any moment. Her career high was 47 points, and she had that against the Houston Comets. Taurasi was a phenomenal scorer, and at times, she led the league in scoring during the season.
The first time she accomplished this feat was in 2006. She was fresh off a great rookie season, and she followed it up with a strong second season. She was making a name for herself, and her third year helped solidify her status. Taurasi averaged 25.3 points in 2006, and the next player behind her was Seimone Augustus. Augustus averaged 21.9 points that year.
After that, the Mercury had a special year. The Mercury won their first championship after beating the Detroit Shock. Taurasi was not the league's leading scorer that season,but she averaged 19.2 points.
Taurasi cannot be stopped
In 2008, Taurasi went back to being the league's top scorer. She averaged 24.1 points at that time. The Mercury missed the playoffs that year, but they followed up with another special season.
Phoenix won their second championship in 2009, and Taurasi took home Most Valuable Player (MVP) after averaging 20.4 points. That was her second year in a row that she led the league in scoring. To top things off, Taurasi won Finals MVP as her team beat the Indiana Fever.
The Mercury guard was the league leader in scoring in 2010 and 2011, as she averaged 22.6 points and 21.6 respectively. The 2011 season was the last time she led the league in scoring, but she continued to produce at a high level.
Taurasi had an exceptional year, and in that time, she led the league in scoring five times. Opposing teams had a hard time stopping her, and after putting up big numbers, she etched her name in WNBA history. With Taurasi retiring last season, this is just the beginning of her being honored by both the Mercury and the league. As time goes by, her accolades will be recognized, and what she did scoring-wise will be the first thing that comes to mind.
