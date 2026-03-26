Examining A Coach Of The Year's Ties To The Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury have several ties, and some of them are surprising. Whether it is a former player going against them or any other instances, the Mercury have encountered familiar faces. Skylar Diggins used to play for Phoenix, and after her time with the team, she joined the Seattle Storm. So, she has faced her old team multiple times since then.

Aug 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) drives on Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun (13) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

In some cases, the ties extend to coaching, and a current coach has a brief history with the Mercury. Natalie Nakase is the head coach of the Golden State Valkyries, and she won Coach of the Year last season.

The Valkyries made their debut that year, and they finished the season with a record of 23-21. They made the playoffs, and they faced the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx won the series, and they faced the Mercury after that.

Aug 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) talks to her teammates after their win over the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Nakase has been involved with coaching in the past, as she was an assistant coach for teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and the Las Vegas Aces. Before she got into coaching, she played in the now-defunct National Women's Basketball League (NWBL). That was back in 2005 and 2006, and the league ceased operations a year later.

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In 2007, the Mercury were preparing for a big season. They were getting their roster ready, and during that time, they added Nakase. She signed a training camp deal, and like Noelle Quinn and Nikki Blue, who were playing with different teams, she attended UCLA. Both Quinn and Blue have ties to the Mercury, as Quinn played for them in 2015 and 2016 and Blue coached them in 2023.

Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase directs her team against the Phoenix Mercury during pre-season action at PHX Arena May 11, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At that time, Quinn was playing for the Minnesota Lynx, as they drafted her in the 2007 WNBA Draft. Blue was playing for the Washington Mystics, and she was in her second season.

While she signed a training camp deal, Nakase was later waived by the Mercury. She was waived at the beginning of May, and that was right before Phoenix's preseason game against the Chicago Sky. The Mercury lost that game, and Phoenix faced the Los Angeles Sparks and the Sacramento Monarchs after that. They lost all three games, but that did not impact their regular season.

Nakase's time with the team was brief, but the Mercury at least gave her a shot at the WNBA.

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