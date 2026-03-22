Kahleah Copper Delivers In Her Second Season With The Mercury

Kahleah Copper is one of the Phoenix Mercury's best players, and she played alongside Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner in her first season. The Mercury acquired her after struggling in their 2023 season, and she helped the team get back to the playoffs.

In her second season with the Mercury, Copper played alongside Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Phoenix acquired both stars during the offseason, and they were fantastic in their first season with the team. Copper completed the trio, and the Mercury went on to have a notable season.

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) drives to the hoop on July 1, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. | Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2021 Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) made her season debut in June, as she missed the start of the season due to a knee injury. The Mercury were doing well early on, and when Copper came, they were even better.

Copper made her debut against the Las Vegas Aces, and she had 11 points. She also had two rebounds, an assist and a steal. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Aces 76-70.

The Mercury guard was one of four players who scored in double figures. Sabally was the top performer, and she had 22 points. Phoenix's forward had nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in the process.

Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2), Sami Whitcomb (33) and Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrate against the Liberty during a game in Phoenix, at PHX Arena on June 27, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sami Whitcomb had a nice game off the bench, as she had 18 points and two rebounds. Then, Thomas had 14 points, 13 assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block. That was just the start for Copper, and she scored 10 or more points in the next four games.

Copper has her season high against an up-and-coming rival

Copper started her second month on a good note, as she had her season high in points. She had 33 points against the Dallas Wings, and she also had five rebounds and an assist. The Mercury lost that game, as the Wings beat them 98-89. Copper had an excellent game, but the young Wings team gave the Mercury trouble.

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) drives to the basket and shoots ht ball past Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) in the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

That loss was Copper's last game before she missed time due to a hamstring injury. She returned later that month, and in a game against the Atlanta Dream, she had 10 points and a rebound. She had 14 points in the next game, and she had 22 points in Phoenix's loss to the Indiana Fever.

Copper continued to play well, and by the end of the regular season, she had 23 games in which she scored in double figures. The Mercury guard is an exceptional scorer, and she showed that time after time last season. Now, she will keep that momentum going as the Mercury gear up for the 2026 season.

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