Examining Gillom's Hall-Of-Fame Worthy Career With Phoenix
The Phoenix Mercury have had some great players over the years, and some of them have been honored in a special way. Some of them have had their jerseys retired, and some of them are a part of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.
Cappie Pondexter was the most recent Mercury player to be inducted, and she was a part of the 2025 class. She was joined by players like Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles.
Penny Taylor was inducted in 2022, and she was joined by players like Becky Hammon and DeLisha Milton-Jones. Nikki McCray was a part of the 2012 class, and a few years before her, one of the Mercury's first players was inducted.
Mercury legend enters Women's Basketball Hall of Fame
Jennifer Gillom was a part of the 2009 class, and that group included Jennifer Azzi, Cynthia Cooper, Sonja Hogg, Jill Hutchison and Ora Washington.
Gillom joined the Mercury, as they received her through allocation. Phoenix received Gillom and Michele Timms during that period, and they built the rest of their roster through drafts. Gillom averaged 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in her first season, and she had an even better year after that.
The Mercury star averaged 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 blocks in a season where the Mercury reached the WNBA Finals. They finished that season with a record of 19-11, and they beat the Cleveland Rockers to advance to the next round. They faced the Houston Comets, and the Comets won their second championship.
Gillom spent four more seasons with the Mercury, and in 1999, she was named an All-Star. The Mercury star had an excellent career, and in her years, she averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and a steal. On top of what Gillom accomplished during her playing career, she is one of the few Mercury players who have their jersey retired.
There is another Mercury tie in this class, as Cooper was Phoenix's head coach for a period. She became the coach when Cheryl Miller resigned. Cooper coached them in 2001, and she was there for the first 10 games of the 2002 season.
The Mercury are a historic team, and names tied to them have received great honors. As time goes on, more names will be added to the Hall of Fame.
