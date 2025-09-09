How Jennifer Gillom And The Mercury Returned To The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury's origins date back to the WNBA's 1997 season. The Mercury were one of the original eight teams in the league, and they played alongside franchises like the Charlotte Sting, the Cleveland Rockers, the Houston Comets and the Los Angeles Sparks.
Phoenix had a successful first season, as they finished with a record of 16-12. They made the playoffs that year before they were eliminated by the New York Liberty.
The following year was even better, as the Mercury finished the season with a record of 19-11. Phoenix reached the WNBA Finals that year, but they lost to the Comets, who won the championship in 1997, and went on an incredible run.
After making the playoffs two years in a row, the Mercury encountered a slight hiccup the following year. They missed the playoffs that season after going 15-17, and they struggled against Western Conference rivals in the process. The Mercury were 7-13 in those games.
While being a few games under .500 is not necessarily a bad thing, as the 2024 Mercury team went 19-21 and still made the playoffs, the 1999 team did not have the same fate. The Western Conference was strong that year, as the Comets, the Sparks and the Sacramento Monarchs had spectacular years. Phoenix was one of three teams in the West with a record of 15-17.
When it comes to that year, the Mercury started off with the season with a two-game losing streak, as they lost back-to-back games against the Monarchs. The Monarchs beat them 96-85 in the first game, then they beat Phoenix 74-64.
In the first game, Jennifer Gillom led the Mercury with 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a block. Edna Campbell was their second-leading scorer, and she had 22 points. Then, Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil had 15.
Gillom had a big game in the second matchup, as she had a double-double of 29 points and 15 rebounds. She also had four assists, three steals and two blocks.
Phoenix beat the Rockers in the next game, and right after, they lost to the Orlando Miracle. The Mercury would win on and off that season, and from the end of June to part of July, they were on a six-game losing streak.
The comeback begins
The 1999 season was a bit of a challenge for Phoenix, but that period did not last. The Mercury bounced back the following year, and they finished with a record of 20-12, and they reached the playoffs. They faced the Sparks, who knocked them out in the first round.
The Mercury have had great years, and sometimes, they experience setbacks. Luckily, in terms of their 1999 season, they went back to their winning ways shortly after.
Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury seasons when you click right here!