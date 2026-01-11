Examining Phoenix's 2022 Season Series
The 2022 season was a memorable one, as the Phoenix Mercury fought through obstacles and still made the playoffs. They finished the season with a record of 15-21, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces in the first round. Las Vegas swept Phoenix, and that was the start of a run that led to a championship.
Phoenix played without one of its stars, as Brittney Griner dealt with an issue overseas. The Mercury were fresh off their fifth WNBA Finals appearance, and before the 2022 season started, they looked like a team that could contend once again. However, their obstacles impacted their chances.
The Mercury picked up some nice wins during that time, and they played well in their season series. They lost some series, and their matchup with the Atlanta Dream is an example. The Dream beat them 2-1, and the series started with a blowout. Atlanta beat Phoenix 81-54 in a game where Diamond DeShields scored 23. Then, the Mercury won the second game before losing the third.
Atlanta won the series 2-1, and that would not be Phoenix's only loss. The Mercury also lost to the Chicago Sky, which is a team that they were familiar with. Phoenix swept Chicago in the 2021 regular season series, and after that, they met the Sky in the WNBA Finals.
The Mercury lost to another Eastern Conference team, as the Connecticut Sun swept them. Connecticut started the series with a 92-88 win, and the Sun controlled the series after that. Phoenix also had a competitive series against the Dallas Wings, and that matchup ended in a tie.
Mercury and Wings battle in their series
Dallas won the first two games, and Phoenix responded with victories in the last two. That was not their only tie, as the series against the Los Angeles Sparks ended the same way. Both teams traded games, and Los Angeles kicked things off with a 99-94 victory.
When it comes to the series against the Fever, the Mercury swept them 3-0. The Mercury were also on the losing end of a sweep, as the Minnesota Lynx beat them 4-0. They joined teams like the Sky and the Sun when it came to getting the sweep.
Despite those losses, the Mercury were decent in their series. They finished with a record of 4-5-2 in them, and they put up a fight in most of those series. They worked hard during that season, and their efforts against teams like the Liberty and the Storm helped them get to the postseason.
The 2022 season was not easy, but it is safe to say the Mercury got through it.
Please follow us on X to read more about Phoenix's 2022 and how they played in their season series when you click right here!