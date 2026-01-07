Mercury Adapt To Changes, Add New Talent
The Phoenix Mercury had a busy offseason last year, and that work paid off, as it led to a WNBA Finals appearance. The Mercury added some great talent, and they came from all walks of life. Some of them were All-Stars, some of them were rookies and some of them were championship-winning veterans.
Mercury add two All-Stars
Phoenix added Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas during that time, and both players were named All-Stars. Sabally became an All-Star for the third time in her career, and Thomas received the honor for the sixth time. However, the "Unicorn" was not in action, as she was dealing with an ankle injury. Her teammate was a reserve for Team Collier, and she had six points, four rebounds and four assists.
Both of those players did well during the season, and so did Phoenix's rookies. Monique Akoa Makani was a starter, and before joining the Mercury, she was playing in France. Then, Kathryn Westbeld, Kitija Laksa and Lexi Held were also playing internationally before coming to Phoenix. All of the rookies showcased their talents, and they helped the Mercury pick up great wins.
The Mercury also had Sami Whitcomb, and Whitcomb has two championships. She won them with the Seattle Storm. Then, later in the season, the Mercury added DeWanna Bonner, who won two championships with them before her time with the Connecticut Sun.
Phoenix added several players, and the team also lost its share. The Mercury lost two big names, as Brittney Griner signed a deal with the Atlanta Dream. Diana Taurasi, who was drafted by the team in 2004, announced her retirement before the start of the season.
There were some other changes to the roster, as they lost Monique Billings to the Golden State Valkyries. She was a part of the expansion draft, and in her first season with the Valkyries, she averaged 7.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.
Natasha Cloud played for the Mercury in 2024, and during the offseason, she was involved in the deal that brought Thomas to Phoenix. She eventually ended up with the New York Liberty.
The Mercury also waived players, as they released players like Amy Atwell, Celeste Taylor, Alexis Prince and others. They also waived Megan McConnell after suffered an injury. Phoenix had some talented players, and as the season progressed, the roster changed.
Phoenix will have a busy offseason once again, and it will be interesting to see how things turn out.
