Examining Phoenix's Playoff History With Los Angeles
The Phoenix Mercury were a part of the WNBA's inaugural season, and they were one of the eight teams that participated. Today, some of those teams are no longer in the league, but the Mercury are still going strong.
One of the other teams from that time remains a conference rival, and they have met the Mercury in the playoffs.
The Mercury and the Los Angeles Sparks have history, and as far as the playoffs, these teams met back in 2000.
Phoenix finished that season with a record of 20-12, and that led to a first-round matchup with Los Angeles.
The Sparks won that series, as they beat the Mercury 2-0. They beat the Mercury 86-71 in the first game and 101-76 in the second.
Los Angeles faced the Houston Comets in the next round, and Houston came out on top. The Comets beat the Sparks 2-0, and they faced the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals. They beat the Liberty, and they won their fourth championship in a row.
After losing to the Sparks, the Mercury went through a rebuilding period. They missed the playoffs for the next few years, but they added players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter in the meantime.
The Mercury won their first championship in 2007, and two years later, they won another. Phoenix met Los Angeles during their 2009 playoff run, and Taurasi and her teammates beat the Sparks 2-1. That win led to another Finals appearance for Phoenix, and the Mercury beat the Indiana Fever to win it all.
Phoenix and Los Angeles met in 2013, and the Mercury won that series. They beat them 2-1, but they lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the next round.
Mercury win another championship
The following year, the Mercury had an incredible season, and they started their playoff run with a series against the Sparks. They swept them, and they beat the Lynx and the Chicago Sky to win their third championship.
It was a few years before the Mercury and the Sparks met again, but they faced each other in the 2017 playoffs. The Mercury beat the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun before they faced the Sparks. The games against the Storm and the Sun were single-elimination games, but the matchup with the Sparks was a series.
Los Angeles swept Phoenix, but the Sparks lost to the Lynx in the Finals.
