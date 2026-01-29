Phoenix Mercury On SI

Examining Phoenix's Playoff History With Los Angeles

The Phoenix Mercury and the Los Angeles Sparks have history, and when it comes to the playoffs, they met in the WNBA's early years.

Sep 21, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) is congratulated by teammate guard Alexis Hornbuckle (14) during the against the Los Angeles Sparks in the first half during Game 2 of a WNBA basketball Western Conference semifinal series at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) is congratulated by teammate guard Alexis Hornbuckle (14) during the against the Los Angeles Sparks in the first half during Game 2 of a WNBA basketball Western Conference semifinal series at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury were a part of the WNBA's inaugural season, and they were one of the eight teams that participated. Today, some of those teams are no longer in the league, but the Mercury are still going strong.

One of the other teams from that time remains a conference rival, and they have met the Mercury in the playoffs.

WNB
Aug 29, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; WNBA basketball on the floor during a game between the Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings in the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Mercury and the Los Angeles Sparks have history, and as far as the playoffs, these teams met back in 2000.

Phoenix finished that season with a record of 20-12, and that led to a first-round matchup with Los Angeles.

The Sparks won that series, as they beat the Mercury 2-0. They beat the Mercury 86-71 in the first game and 101-76 in the second.

Los Angeles faced the Houston Comets in the next round, and Houston came out on top. The Comets beat the Sparks 2-0, and they faced the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals. They beat the Liberty, and they won their fourth championship in a row.

Cappie Pondexte
June 21, 2012; Minneapolis, MN, USA: New York guard Cappie Pondexter (23) looks on before shooting a free throw in the first half against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

After losing to the Sparks, the Mercury went through a rebuilding period. They missed the playoffs for the next few years, but they added players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter in the meantime.

The Mercury won their first championship in 2007, and two years later, they won another. Phoenix met Los Angeles during their 2009 playoff run, and Taurasi and her teammates beat the Sparks 2-1. That win led to another Finals appearance for Phoenix, and the Mercury beat the Indiana Fever to win it all.

Phoenix and Los Angeles met in 2013, and the Mercury won that series. They beat them 2-1, but they lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the next round.

Mercury win another championship

The following year, the Mercury had an incredible season, and they started their playoff run with a series against the Sparks. They swept them, and they beat the Lynx and the Chicago Sky to win their third championship.

DeWanna Bonne
Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was a few years before the Mercury and the Sparks met again, but they faced each other in the 2017 playoffs. The Mercury beat the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun before they faced the Sparks. The games against the Storm and the Sun were single-elimination games, but the matchup with the Sparks was a series.

Los Angeles swept Phoenix, but the Sparks lost to the Lynx in the Finals.

