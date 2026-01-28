Why Phoenix's New Guard Got Them Closer To The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury were getting ready for a special season in 2007, but before that, they added a new star in 2006.
The Mercury drafted Cappie Pondexter in the 2006 WNBA Draft, and she got off to a strong start. She averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals. Her best performance was a 35-point game against the Detroit Shock.
Pondexter goes on a tear
Pondexter could not be stopped, and on top of her scoring, she did well in other areas. She had seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. The Mercury beat the Shock 91-76, and outside of their new star, there were two other players who scored in double figures.
Kelly Miller had a nice game, as she had 14 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals. Diana Taurasi had 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and a steal. The Mercury played well overall, and it led to a victory over an Eastern Conference team.
Pondexter had a great rookie season, and she was a member of the All-Rookie Team. She was joined by Seimone Augustus, Candice Dupree, Sophia Young and Monique Currie.
The Mercury finished the season with a record of 18-16, and their first game was a loss to the Sacramento Monarchs. The Monarchs beat them 105-78, and Taurasi and Tamicha Jackson had 14 points. Phoenix's All-Star guard also had three steals, two blocks, an assist and a rebound. Jackson had three assists, three steals, a block and a rebound.
Ann Strother had 12 points, two assists, two rebounds and a block. Kamila Vodichkova had 10 points, four rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal. That was a start of a losing streak, as they lost their next three games.
Phoenix got back on track, and the team finished two games over .500. Things were looking up for the Mercury, and they would make the playoffs in due time.
As far as the Phoenix Suns, they had a strong season. They finished the season with a record of 61-21, and they were second in the Western Conference. The Dallas Mavericks were first, and they had a record of 67-15.
The Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, but they lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the next round.
Phoenix's teams were doing great things, and the Mercury were getting closer to victory.
Please follow us on X to read more about the 2006 Mercury and what their new addition did when you click right here!