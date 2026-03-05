Examining Phoenix's Ties To The Rookie Of The Year Award
The Phoenix Mercury have found some talented rookies over the years, and some of them were drafted by the franchise. Their 2025 rookies were an exception, as most of them were undrafted.
In the past, the Mercury have drafted players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter. They both had a tremendous impact on the team's success, and in Taurasi's case, she won Rookie of the Year. Since then, other great players have won the award, and they have gone on to have successful careers.
Paige Bueckers won the award last year, and she averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 36 games. Caitlin Clark won the award in 2024, and she averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
A few years ago, Michaela Onyenwere won it, and she was the last player with Mercury ties to win it. However, she was not with the Mercury at that time. She was playing for the New York Liberty, and she averaged 8.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 32 games.
Onyenwere spent another season with the Liberty before she was traded to the Mercury. Then, she had the best season of her career that year. She averaged 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists, and she contributed in what was a difficult year for the Mercury.
As far as someone playing for Phoenix when they won, Taurasi is the first and last. Brittney Griner was the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, and while she had a good season, Elena Delle Donne took home Rookie of the Year.
Mercury great has special place in league history
After Taurasi's win, there were some other players with Mercury ties, but they won while representing another team. Temeka Johnson is a prime example, and she won the award in 2005. She was the sixth pick of that year's draft, and she was drafted by the Washington Mystics. She spent a year with them, and she was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks after that. Then, she joined the Mercury, and they won their second championship.
The Rookie of the Year award is a huge honor, and some of the WNBA's greatest players have won it. Now, players like the last two winners are establishing themselves and gearing up for special careers.
Please follow us on X to read more about Phoenix Mercury rookies when you click right here!