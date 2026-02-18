Phoenix Mercury On SI

Looking At Pondexter's First Games Against The Mercury

Cappie Pondexter was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury, and later on she played for an Eastern Conference team.

Davion Moore

May 22, 2012; Newark, NJ, USA; New York Liberty guard Cappie Pondexter (23) drives past Minnesota Lynx defender Taj McWilliams-Franklin (8) during the first quarter of a WNBA game at the Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 22, 2012; Newark, NJ, USA; New York Liberty guard Cappie Pondexter (23) drives past Minnesota Lynx defender Taj McWilliams-Franklin (8) during the first quarter of a WNBA game at the Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cappie Pondexter was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2006, and when she joined the team, she became one of their stars.

Pondexter averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in her rookie season, and she was a member of the All-Rookie Team. She was joined by players like Seimone Augustus and Candice Dupree. Dupree and Pondexter have an interesting connection, as the Mercury acquired the All-Star forward, and they gave up their high-scoring guard in the process.

Oct 1, 2009; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Cappie Pondexter (23) against the Indiana Fever in the first quarter at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Mercury took a step in the right direction when they drafted Pondexter, and in her second season, the team won a championship. She averaged 17.2 points, four assists and 3.6 rebounds. She was one of the team's top players during that playoff run, and she averaged 23.9 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She played exceptionally well in the WNBA Finals, and she won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Phoenix made history, and after missing the playoffs, Pondexter and her team returned in 2009. She helped them win another championship, and after that season, the Mercury parted ways with her.

Pondexter gets a fresh start

After being on the West Coast for the first few years of her career, Pondexter headed East. She went to the New York Liberty, and she had the best season of her career. She averaged 21.4 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds. She had her career high that year, as she had 40 points against the Indiana Fever.

June 21, 2012; Minneapolis, MN, USA: New York guard Cappie Pondexter (23) looks on during a free throw in the second half against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. The Lynx won 102-70. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

In what was a competitive game, the Fever beat the Liberty in overtime. Years later, Pondexter suited up for the Fever, and she averaged 10.2 points.

Pondexter could not be stopped in 2010, and she met her old team on two occasions. The Liberty faced the Mercury on the road in the first game, and the 2007 Finals MVP had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Later in the season, the Liberty hosted the Mercury, and Pondexter had 28 points, five assists and two rebounds. New York won that game, and the series was tied.

June 21, 2012; Minneapolis, MN, USA: New York guard Cappie Pondexter (23) goes up for a shot in the first half against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

New York added a special player, and she played at a high level. The move worked out for Phoenix as well, as Dupree helped them win another championship. Pondexter had a successful career, and she made an impact everywhere she went.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.