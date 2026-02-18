Looking At Pondexter's First Games Against The Mercury
Cappie Pondexter was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2006, and when she joined the team, she became one of their stars.
Pondexter averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in her rookie season, and she was a member of the All-Rookie Team. She was joined by players like Seimone Augustus and Candice Dupree. Dupree and Pondexter have an interesting connection, as the Mercury acquired the All-Star forward, and they gave up their high-scoring guard in the process.
The Mercury took a step in the right direction when they drafted Pondexter, and in her second season, the team won a championship. She averaged 17.2 points, four assists and 3.6 rebounds. She was one of the team's top players during that playoff run, and she averaged 23.9 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She played exceptionally well in the WNBA Finals, and she won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Phoenix made history, and after missing the playoffs, Pondexter and her team returned in 2009. She helped them win another championship, and after that season, the Mercury parted ways with her.
Pondexter gets a fresh start
After being on the West Coast for the first few years of her career, Pondexter headed East. She went to the New York Liberty, and she had the best season of her career. She averaged 21.4 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds. She had her career high that year, as she had 40 points against the Indiana Fever.
In what was a competitive game, the Fever beat the Liberty in overtime. Years later, Pondexter suited up for the Fever, and she averaged 10.2 points.
Pondexter could not be stopped in 2010, and she met her old team on two occasions. The Liberty faced the Mercury on the road in the first game, and the 2007 Finals MVP had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Later in the season, the Liberty hosted the Mercury, and Pondexter had 28 points, five assists and two rebounds. New York won that game, and the series was tied.
New York added a special player, and she played at a high level. The move worked out for Phoenix as well, as Dupree helped them win another championship. Pondexter had a successful career, and she made an impact everywhere she went.
