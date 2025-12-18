Phoenix Mercury On SI

Examining South Carolina's Ties To Phoenix

South Carolina has produced some talented players, and some of them played for the Phoenix Mercury.

Mercury Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) drives on Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) during a game at the Footprint Center in Phoenix at Thursday, May 23, 2024.
Mercury Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) drives on Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) during a game at the Footprint Center in Phoenix at Thursday, May 23, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

South Carolina has an elite program, as head coach Dawn Staley has led the team to three NCAA championships. Some of the league's top players played under her, as Allisha Gray, A'ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston all attended South Carolina.

Sep 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives on Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) in the first half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Gamecocks have had 22 players in the WNBA, and some of them are tied to the Phoenix Mercury.

South Carolina's history with the WNBA began in 1999, as Shannon Johnson joined the Orlando Magic. She was one of the players they received through allocation. She had some good years with the team, and she became a five-time All-Star. Her success paved the way for South Carolina players, and more began to enter the league.

There were some gaps during that time, as Shaunzinski Gortman was drafted three years after Johnson. Then, two South Carolina players were drafted in 2003, and a Gamecock was not drafted again until 2016. It was Tiffany Mitchell, and once she was drafted, two players were selected the following year. Gray was the fourth pick of the 2017 draft, and a few picks later, Kaela Davis was picked by the Dallas Wings.

Apr 2, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; NBA former player Antonio Davis celebrates with his daughter South Carolina Gamecocks guard Kaela Davis (3) after the game against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs in the NCAA championship game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

South Carolina player has big game for Phoenix

Davis spent some time with the Mercury in 2022, and she averaged 4.6 points and 1.2 rebounds. She played well during Phoenix's playoff run, as she averaged 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. She had a big performance in Game 1 of Phoenix's series against the Las Vegas Aces, and she had 23 points, six rebounds and three assists. The 2022 season was difficult for the Mercury, and Davis was one of their bright spots during the playoffs.

Alaina Coates was drafted in 2017, but she did not make her debut until 2018. She played for the Chicago Sky that season, and later on she played for Phoenix. She played two games with them in 2023, and she came off the bench in both of them.

Jul 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (21) and LA Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) battle for the ball in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan was drafted in 2020, and she played with the Mercury in 2024. She averaged 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 31 games. She came off the bench in all of those games except three.

The Mercury drafted Te'a Cooper, and before playing for Baylor, she attended South Carolina. She did not play for Phoenix, but she spent some time with the Los Angeles Sparks.

South Carolina has produced great talent, and some players had some good moments with the Mercury.

