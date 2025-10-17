How a Bench Player Boosted the Mercury’s 2022 Playoff Run
The Phoenix Mercury have made the playoffs 19 times over the years. They went on a deep playoff run this year, and it led to them making the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2021. Phoenix lost the Finals, as the Las Vegas Aces beat them 4-0. However, the Mercury showed that they are headed in the right direction.
With the exception of 2023, the Mercury have been a consistent playoff team in the last few years. They even made it in 2022, which was a hard year for them. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 15-21, and they played without some key players. Still, they made it to the playoffs, and they faced the Aces.
Las Vegas beat them that year, and they ended up winning a championship. The Mercury were short-handed that year, and they needed all the contributions they could get.
In that playoff run, they had a reserve who ended up leading the way. They played five games during the regular season, and they were a reserve in those games. When it came to that year's playoffs, they had their chance to shine. The player in question is Kaela Davis.
Davis joined the Mercury that year, and before that, she played for the Dallas Wings, the Atlanta Dream, Chicago Sky and the Seattle Storm. She was drafted by the Wings, and she played with for them from 2017 to 2019.
After that, she played two games with the Dream. She did not play in 2021, but she had quite the journey the next year. She played a game with Chicago and a game with Seattle before her stint with the Mercury. She averaged 4.6 points and 1.2 rebounds in those games with Phoenix.
Fast forward, the Mercury were in the playoffs, and Davis had a nice showing in the series. She had nine points in the first game, and the Aces beat the Mercury 79-63.
The following game, Davis had a strong performance, as she finished with 23 points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Phoenix lost that game, but Davis tried to tie the series.
Davis makes playoff list
With her 23-point game, Davis ended up becoming one of the top scorers in the playoffs that year. She averaged 16.0 in those two games, and to her being 10th in scoring. Her teammate, Diamond DeShields was fourth.
The Mercury needed help, and Davis showed what she is capable of. Phoenix's time in the playoffs was brief, but they fought through obstacles to get there.
Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury players like Kaela Davis and the team's playoff journey when you click right here!