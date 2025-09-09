How Satou Sabally Helped Phoenix Sweep Golden State
Satou Sabally has been great in her first season with the Phoenix Mercury. Phoenix acquired her in the offseason, and they brought in another big star in the process. They acquired Alyssa Thomas in the same deal, and since both Sabally and Thomas' arrival, the Mercury have been a tough team to stop.
Sabally is averaging 16.2 points, six rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals this season, which is one of the best seasons of her career. Her best was in 2023, when she averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals. That was the season she won Most Improved Player.
The Mercury forward encountered a few setbacks, like her ankle injury and missing a game due to a personal matter, but she has remained one of Phoenix's stars. She gets things done on the offensive end, and she has been the key to her team winning some of their season series.
With most of the Mercury's season series wrapped up, it is a good time to examine how Sabally played in some of them. This time around, it will be the Mercury's sweep against the Golden State Valkyries.
Held and Sabally led the Mercury over the Valkyries
Phoenix started the season series off with a win, as they beat Golden State 86-77. Sabally was the team's second-leading scorer in that game, as Mercury rookie Lexi Held finished with 24 points. The "Unicorn" had 19 points in that outing.
Sabally did not play in the second meeting, as that was the period when she dealt with her injury. Her and Kahleah Copper were both out, but the Mercury still came out victorious. They beat Golden State 78-77 to improve to 2-0. DeWanna Bonner, who recently joined the team, led the team with 22 points.
In the third game, Sabally was back in action. She finished that game with 17 points, six assists and four rebounds. Then, in the final game, Sabally had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Overall, Sabally averaged 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists against the Valkyries. This was a good series for Sabally and the Mercury overall, and it was one of a few sweeps they have this season. This was not the only series Sabally shined in,and in time, all of them will be discussed.
