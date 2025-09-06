Mercury's Sabally Seeking Another Double-Double
Satou Sabally is off to a great start in her time with the Phoenix Mercury. She established herself during her time with the Dallas Wings, and she ended up winning Most Improved Player in 2023 after averaging a career-high 18.6 points. Her time with Dallas came to an end after the 2024 season, and the Mercury acquired her in a big move.
Sabally's time with the Wings showed how talented she is, and with Phoenix, she is showing that she can help her team win a championship.
This season, the Mercury forward is averaging 16.3 points, six rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3. Sabally is a strong offensive player, and at different points of the season, she has led her team to victory. In that time, she has also had her share of double-doubles.
Lynx spoil Sabally's big game
Phoenix's forward had her first double-double against the Minnesota Lynx. Back in May, the Mercury hosted the Lynx, and Sabally had a remarkable game. She finished that game with 26 points,11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. She gave it her all in that game, but Phoenix came up short, as Minnesota beat them 74-71.
The following month, Sabally had another double-double. Phoenix faced the Connecticut Sun that time around, and the "Unicorn" had 12 points and 15 rebounds. The Mercury beat the Sun 83-75 in that outing.
Sabally did not have a double-double in July, which is understandable as she missed time due to an ankle injury. She did return to the court later in the month, but she was trying to find her rhythm.
After that, she had a double-double last month, as she had 11 points and 10 rebounds against the Seattle Storm.
Sabally has tallied three double-doubles this season, but with a few games left, she may have another. She has come close multiple times this year, but she would be a rebound or two shy of getting it. For example, the Mercury faced the Los Angeles Sparks to start the month of June, and Sabally finished that game with 24 points and nine rebounds. Or, later that month, Phoenix defeated the Dallas Wings 93-80, and Sabally had 20 points and nine rebounds.
Phoenix's star is a skilled player, and come playoff time, she may have some double-double in that stretch.
