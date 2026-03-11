Griner And Taurasi Face Eastern Conference Foe, Come Up Short
In 2016, the Phoenix Mercury won their series against the Washington Mystics. They swept them, and it all started with a big win at home. They beat the Mystics 93-77, and Diana Taurasi had 28 points. She had a big third quarter, and she helped the team go on a run. All of the starters played well, and they helped the team set the tone in that series.
Phoenix won the next two games, and while the final one was competitive, Washington could not get the win.
While they won that series, the Mercury lost to another Eastern Conference team. The New York Liberty beat them 2-1, and Phoenix started the series with a great win.
The Mercury beat the Liberty 104-97, and they won in overtime. Candice Dupree was the star, and she finished the game with 26 points, eight rebounds, two steals and an assist. All of the starters played well in that game, and all of them scored at least 10 points.
Diana Taurasi had 24 points, Brittney Griner and Penny Taylor both had 16 points and DeWanna Bonner had 14. The Mercury were off to a great start, and after winning on the road, they hosted the Liberty in the second game.
Future Mercury star has impressive outing
New York tied the series, as Tina Charles had a massive game. She finished that outing with 31 points, and she also had 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal. The Liberty had three more players who scored in double figures, as Sugar Rodgers had 22 points, and Tanisha Wright and Shavonte Zellous both had 16.
Bonner was the leader for the Mercury, and she had 22 points. Then, Phoenix had four more players who scored in double figures. That was an interesting game, as both Griner and Taurasi were ejected as both had disagreed with calls from the referees.
These teams met one last time, and the Liberty won on their home floor. They beat the Mercury 92-70, and Marta Xargay was Phoenix's leading scorer. She had 16 points, a rebound and a block off the bench. Then, Bonner had 15 points, Taylor had 11 points and Taurasi had 10.
Phoenix lost that series, but one positive came out of it. They pulled off an overtime win, and they did it on the road.
Victories like that come in handy come playoff time, and in the end, that win showed that Phoenix could win in tough situations.
