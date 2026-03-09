Phoenix's Legendary Player Gives It Her All
Jennifer Gillom is a Phoenix Mercury legend, and she was there from the beginning. She was a part of the 1997 season, and she was one of the team's first players. She was a great player in college, and when her time came, she brought that talent to the WNBA.
Gillom's career got off to a strong start, as she averaged 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals. She played 28 games, and she started in all of them. The Mercury finished that season with a record of 16-12, and they made the playoffs. However, their time was cut short as they lost to the New York Liberty.
Gillom has her best season
The following year, Gillom had an even bigger season, and she averaged a career-high 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists. She played 30 games, and she started in all of them. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 19-11, and they reached the WNBA Finals after beating the Cleveland Rockers. Then, they faced the Houston Comets in the Finals, and the defending champs beat Phoenix 2-1.
Gillom continued to play at a high level, and she remained one of the team's most reliable players. She did not miss games, and in most of her games, she scored in double figures.
In 1999, Gillom played 32 games, and she was a starter for all of them. She averaged 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals. That was a big year for her, as she became one of Phoenix's first All-Stars. Michele Timms was the other, and like Gillom, she was there from the beginning.
The Mercury finished the season with a record of 15-17, and while they missed the playoffs, their star played every game.
Phoenix finished the 2000 season with a record of 20-12, and that was the first time in franchise history that the team had 20 or more wins. Gillom was in action, and she played 30 games. So, while she missed two, it was nothing to be alarmed about.
Gillom and the Mercury miss the playoffs in 2001, and they finished the season with a record of 13-19. The Mercury All-Star played every game that season, and she averaged 12.3 points. Phoenix played 32 games in 2002, and Gillom missed one. Then, in 2003, she played for a new team, as she joined the Los Angeles Sparks. That season was 34 games, and she missed one.
In her career, Gillom had four seasons in which she played every game. When she did miss time, it was only a game or two. The All-Star forward was a threat, and every time she stepped on the court, she gave it her all.
