How Mercury's Becenti Made History, Paved The Way For Others
The Phoenix Mercury have been around since the WNBA began, and during that time, they added their share of talent. The Mercury added players through allocation and through two drafts. In the end, they had players like Jennifer Gillom, Bridget Pettis and Toni Foster.
The Mercury also added some players through free agency, and one of them was Ryneldi Becenti. Becenti played a game with Phoenix, and before that, she was a key player for Arizona State. She averaged 13.6 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds in her college years, and her best season was the 1992-93 one.
Becenti averaged 14.0 points, 7.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds during that time. That was her final year, and she went out on a good note.
Becenti makes history, suits up for Mercury
A few years later, when she made the WNBA, she ended up making history. She was the first Native American player in the league, and since then, others have come after her. Tahnee Robinson was another, and she was the first Native American player to be drafted. She was drafted by the Mercury in 2011, and while she did not play for the team, she is still a part of history.
Angel Goodrich spent some time in the WNBA, and she played for the Tulsa Shock and the Seattle Storm. Shoni Schimmel spent time in the WNBA, and she was a two-time All-Star. She even won All-Star MVP in 2014. Then, there are others like Alissa Pili, who is Samoan-American and Native American, and Aaliyah Nye, who have played or are playing in the WNBA.
Becenti paved the way for these players, and she was recognized in a clever and special way. She was featured on a childhood classic show, and she spoke about her experiences. Becenti was on Sesame Street a few years back, and she talked about the importance of her playing and representation. This segment was highlighted on social media recently for Native American Heritage Day. It was a nice segment and it showed the significance of her playing for Phoenix.
The Mercury guard did something special, and when it came to her college days, she was honored by her team. Becenti had her jersey retired by Arizona State, which made her the first women's basketball player to receive that honor from them. She had a nice career, and as time goes on, other players will follow in her footsteps.
