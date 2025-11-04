How The 1997 Mercury Performed In The Clutch
The Phoenix Mercury kicked things off in 1997, and they were one of the WNBA's first playoff teams. They finished the season with a record of 16-12, and they faced the New York Liberty in their first playoff game.
Phoenix lost that game, as New York beat them 59-41. The Mercury had a good year, and in that time, they had overtime games. They went 2-1 in those games, and the first time they went into overcome, it was against the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Sparks beat them 86-83 in that game, and the Mercury had a balanced effort. They had five players who scored in double figures, and Jennifer Gillom and Bridget Pettis led the way. Gillom and Pettis both had 17 points. Pettis also had eight rebounds and four assists.
Gillom had nine rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. Michele Timms had 15 points, nine assists, three rebounds and a steal. Marlies Askamp had 12 points and five rebounds. Toni Foster had 11 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Phoenix had another overtime game, and they beat the Utah Starzz 71-63. Gillom was the star once again, as she had 15 points, seven rebounds, three steals and an assist. Askamp had 12 points, five rebounds and a block. Then, Foster had 10 points, four rebounds, a steal and a block.
Gillom has big game against future team
The Mercury had one other overtime game, and it was against a familiar foe. It was against the Sparks, and this time, Phoenix came out on top. Gillom had a big game, as she had 29 points, eight rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block.
Askamp was the other player who scored in double digits for the Mercury, and she had 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Phoenix beat Los Angeles 73-68 in what was their final game of the regular season.
Phoenix ended the season on a good note, and they tried bringing that momentum into the playoffs. However, they came up short. Regardless, it was a nice year for the Mercury, and players like Gillom helped them get wins in overtime.
This season set the Mercury up for success, and the following year, they achieved something special.
