How International Players Were Involved In Phoenix's First Season
The Phoenix Mercury's origins date back to 1997, and they added some talented players during that time. That season started with an allocation period, and the Mercury received Michele Timms and Jennifer Gillom.
The Mercury were right after the New York Liberty, and once the Liberty received Rebecca Lobo and Teresa Weatherspoon, Timms went to the Mercury.
Both of those players played important roles in the Mercury's early success, and in Timms' case, she averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals. Timms had some successful years for the Mercury, and that first year was her best.
From the WNBL to the WNBA
Before joining the Mercury, Timms made a name for herself in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL). The Mercury All-Star was born in Australia, and she started her basketball journey there. Then, she came to the WNBA and added to her legacy.
When it came to the 1997 season, the Mercury had more international players. Mikiko Hagiwara was on the team, and while she was drafted by the Sacramento Monarchs, she was traded to the Mercury. She played 14 games with the Monarchs, and she averaged 3.1 points during that time.
After those games, she played 12 games with the Mercury, and she started in five. The following year, she played 10 games with them, and she came off the bench in all of them. She averaged 2.2 points in those games.
Hagiwara was eventually waived, and she did not play for another WNBA team. The talented guard contributed in her time in the WNBA, and before all of that, she helped Japan win a silver medal in the 1994 Asian Games.
Then, the final international player on that year's roster was Marlies Askamp. Askamp is from Germany, and she played for German teams before coming to the WNBA.
In her first season with the Mercury, Askamp averaged 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds. She played 28 games and she started in one of them. Her best year was in 1999, and she averaged a career-high 9.4 points and 7.2 rebounds. She played well, and her role changed that year, as she played 30 games and she started in all of them.
Later on, Askamp played for the Miami Sol, and after a few seasons there, she won a championship with the Los Angeles Sparks.
The 1997 Mercury roster was special, and its international players helped put them on a path to success.
