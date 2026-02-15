Why Phoenix Will Be Involved In Future All-Star Games
The NBA's All-Star events are going on, and later this year, the WNBA will have its festivities. Last year's event was a success, as Team Collier beat Team Clark 151-131. Napheesa Collier was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of that game, and she led her team to victory. She had 36 points and nine rebounds in that outing.
Collier's team had six more players who scored in double figures, as Allisha Gray had 18 points, Nneka Ogwumike and Kelsey Plum had 16, Kayla McBride had 15, Courtney Williams had 13 and Skylar Diggins had 11. Diggins made history as she had a triple-double.
There were some ties to the Phoenix Mercury on that team, as Williams was their first-round pick in 2016. She was a part of the same draft class as Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Kahleah Copper.
Diggins was a part of the same draft class as Brittney Griner, and later on, they would become teammates. The seven-time All-Star played three seasons with the Mercury before joining the Seattle Storm.
Thomas' team gets the win
Alyssa Thomas was a member of Team Collier, and she was one of the reserves. She finished the game with six points, four assists and four rebounds. That was her sixth All-Star appearance, and her first was back in 2017.
Thomas' 2025 All-Star appearance was her first with the Mercury, and as time goes on, she will likely represent them in future games.
Phoenix had another player involved in the All-Star Game, as Satou Sabally was named a starter. However, she did not play in that game, as she was out with an ankle injury. She was going to play for Team Clark, but with her being out, the team needed replacements. Brionna Jones replaced Sabally, and Brittney Sykes replaced Caitlin Clark, who was the team captain.
Team Clark was coached by Sandy Brondello, who was the Mercury's coach when they won their third championship. So, there was Mercury ties all around.
Phoenix has been a part of the All-Star Game since its inception, as Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms played in the 1999 All-Star Game. Since then, players like Diana Taurasi, Cappie Pondexter and Brittney Griner participated.
Sabally and Thomas are carrying on the legacy of those who came before them, and eventually, the Mercury will have even more All-Star appearances.
