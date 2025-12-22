Phoenix Mercury On SI

How LaToya Sanders And Others Are Tied To The Mercury

North Carolina has had many players in the WNBA, and some of them have ties to the Phoenix Mercury.

Sep 29, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders (30) boxes out Connecticut Sun forward Shekinna Stricklen (40) during the second half in game one of the 2019 WNBA Finals at The Entertainment and Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders (30) boxes out Connecticut Sun forward Shekinna Stricklen (40) during the second half in game one of the 2019 WNBA Finals at The Entertainment and Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have drafted many players over the years, and a lot of them have come from prestigious programs. One example that comes to mind is UConn, and the Mercury's biggest star played for the Huskies. Diana Taurasi helped UConn win three championships, and after that, she had the Mercury make history years later.

Phoenix have had other players from different schools, and when it comes to North Carolina, there are Mercury ties there as well.

Jun 1, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; General view of basketball shoes worn by Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow (24) during the second half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

Tracy Reid was the first North Carolina player in the WNBA, and in her last season, she averaged 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals and an assist. Reid was drafted by the Charlotte Sting, and she averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.

Reid heads to Phoenix

After spending time with the Sting and the Miami Sol, Reid headed to Phoenix. The Sol traded her to the Mercury, and she played with Phoenix for two seasons. She played 24 games in her first season, and she started in two of them.

Charlotte Smith was the second North Carolina player to enter the league, and she also played for the Sting. She also played for the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever. Reid and Smith helped pave the way for Tar Heels who came after them, and 10 years after Reid was drafted, Camille Smith entered the league.

May 22, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General view of WNBA basketballs on the bench before the game between the Seattle Storm and the Los Angeles Sparks at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Smith started her career with the San Antonio Silver Stars, and she spent a season with them before going to the Atlanta Dream. Then, she also played for the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun before coming to Phoenix.

In her first season with the Mercury, Smith averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. She played 34 games, and she started in all of them. Then, in her last two seasons in Phoenix, she moved to a reserve role.

LaToya Sander
Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Dream assistant coach LaToya Sanders against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LaToya Sanders attended North Carolina, and in 2008, she was drafted by the Mercury. She spent a season with them, and she averaged 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds. Then, she played for the Minnesota Lynx, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Mystics.

The Mercury had four picks in 2003, and one of them was Marion Jones. She was a third-round pick, and while she did not play for Phoenix, she played for the Tulsa Shock years later. Then, in 2011, another North Carolina player was drafted, as Jessica Breland was drafted by the Lynx.

Breland was traded to Phoenix in 2020, but she did not play for the Mercury. However, there are still ties. North Carolina has had 20 players in the WNBA, and eventually, more players will enter the league.

