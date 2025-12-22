How LaToya Sanders And Others Are Tied To The Mercury
The Phoenix Mercury have drafted many players over the years, and a lot of them have come from prestigious programs. One example that comes to mind is UConn, and the Mercury's biggest star played for the Huskies. Diana Taurasi helped UConn win three championships, and after that, she had the Mercury make history years later.
Phoenix have had other players from different schools, and when it comes to North Carolina, there are Mercury ties there as well.
Tracy Reid was the first North Carolina player in the WNBA, and in her last season, she averaged 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals and an assist. Reid was drafted by the Charlotte Sting, and she averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
Reid heads to Phoenix
After spending time with the Sting and the Miami Sol, Reid headed to Phoenix. The Sol traded her to the Mercury, and she played with Phoenix for two seasons. She played 24 games in her first season, and she started in two of them.
Charlotte Smith was the second North Carolina player to enter the league, and she also played for the Sting. She also played for the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever. Reid and Smith helped pave the way for Tar Heels who came after them, and 10 years after Reid was drafted, Camille Smith entered the league.
Smith started her career with the San Antonio Silver Stars, and she spent a season with them before going to the Atlanta Dream. Then, she also played for the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun before coming to Phoenix.
In her first season with the Mercury, Smith averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. She played 34 games, and she started in all of them. Then, in her last two seasons in Phoenix, she moved to a reserve role.
LaToya Sanders attended North Carolina, and in 2008, she was drafted by the Mercury. She spent a season with them, and she averaged 4.4 points and 3.5 rebounds. Then, she played for the Minnesota Lynx, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Mystics.
The Mercury had four picks in 2003, and one of them was Marion Jones. She was a third-round pick, and while she did not play for Phoenix, she played for the Tulsa Shock years later. Then, in 2011, another North Carolina player was drafted, as Jessica Breland was drafted by the Lynx.
Breland was traded to Phoenix in 2020, but she did not play for the Mercury. However, there are still ties. North Carolina has had 20 players in the WNBA, and eventually, more players will enter the league.
