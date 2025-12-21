Mercury Draft Four Players In 2003
The Phoenix Mercury had a poor 2003 season, as they finished that period with a record of 8-26. The year before that, the Mercury finished the season with a record of 11-21. Phoenix was going through a difficult period, and in the 2003 draft, they had four picks.
Mercury add talent from Texas Tech
The Mercury had the fourth pick that year, and they drafted Plenette Pierson. Pierson attended Texas Tech, and she averaged 17.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
In her first season with the Mercury, Pierson averaged six points and 2.4 rebounds. After her rookie year, she had a solid second season with Phoenix, and while she played 12 games with the Mercury in 2005, she was traded to the Detroit Shock.
Pierson had some solid seasons elsewhere, but her career high happened in her rookie season. She had a big game against the Los Angeles Sparks. Pierson had 26 points, six rebounds, two assists and a block. She had this performance while coming off the bench, and she was the team's leading scorer.
The Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures in that game, as Adrian Williams-Strong had 16 points and Anna DeForge had 13. Williams-Strong also had 15 rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block. DeForge had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Phoenix's next pick was Petra Uihelyi, and after she was drafted, the Mercury traded her to the Shock. She played 14 games with Detroit, and she received some minutes during the team's big win over the Connecticut Sun. Before starting her WNBA journey, Uihelyi attended South Carolina. She averaged 11.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks.
Telisha Quarles was Phoenix's next pick, and she attended Virginia. She averaged 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in her final season. She did not suit up for the Mercury or any other team.
Marion Jones was the Mercury's final pick, and while she did not play for the Mercury, she played in the WNBA years later. She played for the Tulsa Shock, and her career high was a 14-point game against the Chicago Sky. On top of her 14 points, she also had five assists, three rebounds and a steal.
The Mercury were rebuilding, and they brought in their share of players in hopes of finding the right core.
