How Nakia Sanford Made Her Way To Phoenix
Nakia Sanford may have started her career as an undrafted player, but she eventually made her WNBA debut. She went undrafted in the 1999 draft, but she started her career with the Washington Mystics.
Sanford joined the Mystics in 2003, and in her first season, she averaged 2.9 points and 1.5 rebounds. She played 17 games that season, and she came off the bench in all of them. She spent most of her career with the Mystics, and she had the best season of her career during that time. She averaged 11.0 points and 7.1 rebounds in a season where Washington finished 16-18.
Sanford comes to Phoenix
After spending extensive time with the Mystics, Sanford played for the Phoenix Mercury. She signed a deal with them, and in her first season, she averaged 4.2 points and 4.2 rebounds. Her best game of the season was a 14-point game against the Connecticut Sun.
Sanford played well in that game, and she also had 11 rebounds and an assist. The Mercury had three more players who scored in double figures, as Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor both had 26 points. Candice Dupree had 10 points, and she also had a strong game rebounding-wise. She had 11 rebounds and she also had six assists.
After a solid first season with the Mercury, Sanford had another decent year. She averaged 4.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 30 games. She started in 15 of those games, which was one less than she did the previous season.
The talent big had another strong game against the Sun, as she had 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in her team's loss. DeWanna Bonner was the team's leading scorer, and she had 24 points. She also had 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Charde Houston had a nice performance in that game, as she had 13 points, two assists, two blocks and a rebound. Bonner, Houston and Sanford all played well, but their team could not get the win.
Sanford had a unique journey, and she played with one of the WNBA's most historic teams. Before that, she had some decent college years, and her best was her last. She averaged 9.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Kansas Jayhawks. Sanford is a part of Mercury history, and she played for the team during an interesting period.
