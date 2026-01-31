Candice Dupree Takes Over In Phoenix's 2010 Run
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2010 season with a record of 15-19, and they managed to make the playoffs.
They began their journey with a series against the San Antonio Silver Stars, and they won both games. They picked up a 106-93 win in the first game, and they beat the Silver Stars 92-73 in the second.
Dupree gets off to great start
Candice Dupree had a strong performance in the first game, as she had 32 points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block. Some of her teammates played well, and Taylor was the second-leading scorer. She had 20 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals. Diana Taurasi and Kara Braxton both had 14 points, and as far as Taurasi, she had 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals. Braxton had five rebounds, an assist and a block.
Taurasi was the leading scorer in the same game, and she had 23 points. She also had five rebounds, three assists and a steal. Then, Dupree had 19 points, Tangela Smith had 16 points and Taylor had 12.
Phoenix faced the Seattle Storm in the next round, and the Storm won both games. Seattle had a successful run, and the franchise won a championship.
Despite the loss to the Storm, the Mercury played well. They had some notable performances, and when it comes to scoring, Dupree was the star. She averaged 20.8 points, and the Mercury had two more players who averaged 10 or more points. Taurasi averaged 18.5 points and Taylor averaged 14.0.
Dupree was also the team's leader in rebounds, as she averaged 8.5. Smith was second, and she averaged 6.5. Then, the Mercury had five more players who averaged at least one board.
Temeka Johnson was the top facilitator, and she averaged 8.3 assists. Taylor averaged 6.8 and Taurasi averaged 3.8.
Taylor did well on the defensive end, as she was the team's leader in steals. She averaged two steals, and the Mercury had three more players who averaged at least one. Then, when it came to blocks, DeWanna Bonner was the leader, and she averaged 1.8. Smith was behind her with 1.3.
Phoenix played well during that run, and Dupree, their new addition, stood out the most. She would go on to play a big role in the team's success, and in 2014, she helped them win another championship. Dupree was a valuable contributor, and this was just the beginning for her.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2010 playoff run and how they played when you click right here!