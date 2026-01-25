How The Mercury Are Tied To The Pac-12
The Pac-12 has had some talented players over the years, and some of them won a special award. Some of the conference's stars became the Most Outstanding Player of the conference's tournament, and they went on to have successful WNBA careers.
The Pac-12 Tournament began in 2002, and the championship game was between Arizona State and Stanford. Arizona State beat Stanford 70-63, and Nicole Powell became the first player to win the prestigious award. She won the award three times in a row, as Stanford beat Arizona in 2003 and 2004.
Powell was drafted by the Charlotte Sting after her third win, and she played for the Sacramento Monarchs and a few more teams after that. She won a championship with the Monarchs, as they beat the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA Finals.
Candice Wiggins was the next player to win the Pac-12 award, and she started her career with the Minnesota Lynx. She won Sixth Woman of the Year in her first season, as she averaged 15.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, three assists and 1.8 steals.
Wiggins also won a championship with the Lynx, and once her time in Minnesota came to an end, she played for the Tulsa Shock, the Los Angeles Sparks and the New York Liberty.
Over the years, players like Nneka Ogwumike and his sister, Chiney won the award, and eventually, players with Mercury ties won.
Mercury draft pick wins Most Outstanding Player
Alanna Smith was the Most Outstanding Player in 2019, and she helped Stanford get a 64-57 win over Oregon. Smith was drafted by the Mercury later that year, and she played with them for three seasons.
Smith played well last year, and she was the Co-Defensive Player of the Year with A'ja Wilson. The Lynx forward played a role in their success, and the Mercury encountered them in the playoffs.
Kiana Williams played for the Mercury in 2025, and she averaged 4.1 points and a rebound. She was drafted by the Seattle Storm in 2021, and before that, she was named Most Outstanding Player. She helped Stanford beat UCLA, and later on, the team won all.
Williams played well during the tournament, and fast forward to today, she was one of Phoenix's reserves.
After Williams' win, another Stanford player won Most Outstanding Player. Haley Jones won, and she helped her team beat Utah. Jones started her career with the Atlanta Dream, but she spent some time with the Mercury last season. She played four games with them, and after that, she joined the Dallas Wings.
The Pac-12 Tournament is set to return in 2027, and when it does, more players will add their names to this list.
