Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury Are Tied To The Pac-12

The Phoenix Mercury have added some great talents over the years, and some of them won Most Outstanding Player in their conference tournaments.

Davion Moore

Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kiana Williams (23) against the Los Angeles Sparks during a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kiana Williams (23) against the Los Angeles Sparks during a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Pac-12 has had some talented players over the years, and some of them won a special award. Some of the conference's stars became the Most Outstanding Player of the conference's tournament, and they went on to have successful WNBA careers.

The Pac-12 Tournament began in 2002, and the championship game was between Arizona State and Stanford. Arizona State beat Stanford 70-63, and Nicole Powell became the first player to win the prestigious award. She won the award three times in a row, as Stanford beat Arizona in 2003 and 2004.

WNB
Jun 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; The shoes of Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the second quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Powell was drafted by the Charlotte Sting after her third win, and she played for the Sacramento Monarchs and a few more teams after that. She won a championship with the Monarchs, as they beat the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA Finals.

Candice Wiggins was the next player to win the Pac-12 award, and she started her career with the Minnesota Lynx. She won Sixth Woman of the Year in her first season, as she averaged 15.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, three assists and 1.8 steals.

Wiggins also won a championship with the Lynx, and once her time in Minnesota came to an end, she played for the Tulsa Shock, the Los Angeles Sparks and the New York Liberty.

Over the years, players like Nneka Ogwumike and his sister, Chiney won the award, and eventually, players with Mercury ties won.

Mercury draft pick wins Most Outstanding Player

Alanna Smith was the Most Outstanding Player in 2019, and she helped Stanford get a 64-57 win over Oregon. Smith was drafted by the Mercury later that year, and she played with them for three seasons.

Phoenix Mercur
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) fights for the ball with Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith (8) during their WNBA playoff semifinal game at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith played well last year, and she was the Co-Defensive Player of the Year with A'ja Wilson. The Lynx forward played a role in their success, and the Mercury encountered them in the playoffs.

Kiana William
Jul 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kiana Williams (23) drives around Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Kiana Williams played for the Mercury in 2025, and she averaged 4.1 points and a rebound. She was drafted by the Seattle Storm in 2021, and before that, she was named Most Outstanding Player. She helped Stanford beat UCLA, and later on, the team won all.

Williams played well during the tournament, and fast forward to today, she was one of Phoenix's reserves.

After Williams' win, another Stanford player won Most Outstanding Player. Haley Jones won, and she helped her team beat Utah. Jones started her career with the Atlanta Dream, but she spent some time with the Mercury last season. She played four games with them, and after that, she joined the Dallas Wings.

The Pac-12 Tournament is set to return in 2027, and when it does, more players will add their names to this list.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and players who came from the Pac-12 when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.