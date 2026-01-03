How Mercury's Taurasi And More Won Significant College Award
The NCAA's Most Outstanding Player (MOP) is given to the player who has an excellent performance during the NCAA tournament. For men's basketball, the award dates back to 1939, and Jimmy Hull won it. Since then, players like Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Patrick Ewing and others have won it.
When it comes to women's basketball, the award was introduced in 1982, and Janice Lawrence won it. She helped Louisiana Tech beat Cheyney State by 14.
USC legends win MOP, coaches Mercury years later
After Lawrence won it, Cheryl Miller won it, and she helped USC beat Louisiana Tech 69-67.
Miller had a legendary college career, and later on, she became the head coach of the Phoenix Mercury. She was also the general at that time. She led the Mercury to the playoffs in their first season, and they were knocked out by the New York Liberty.
The following year, Miller's team reached the WNBA Finals, and they faced the Houston Comets. While the Mercury won the first game, the Comets won the next two. Miller led the Mercury to the playoffs once more, as they faced the Los Angeles Sparks in 2000. However, the Mercury lost that series, and the USC legend resigned after that. Today, she has a special place in Mercury history, and the franchise has won championships since that first season.
Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil won the award in 1986, and she was one of the Mercury's 1999 picks. She averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Tonya Edwards won it the following year, and she played with the Mercury in 2000 and 2001. She played 32 games in her first season with Phoenix, and she started in all of them. She averaged 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals.
There were some other great players who won the award after that, and in 2003 and 2004, it went to Diana Taurasi. She led UConn to championships those years, as the Huskies beat Tennessee both years.
Tina Charles won it in 2009, and she helped UConn beat Louisville. She entered the WNBA in 2010, and she has had a successful career. She also spent time with the Mercury in 2022, and in the 16 games she played with them, she averaged 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
Brittney Griner won the award in 2012, and she led Baylor to a championship. Her team beat Notre Dame to get the win.
Since then, players like Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson and Arike Ogunbowale have won, and today, these players are making waves in the WNBA. The Most Outstanding Player has an illustrious history, and some of the players who have made an impact in Phoenix.
