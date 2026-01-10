How Phoenix Avoided Overtime Games In 2005
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2005 season with a record of 16-18. They regressed slightly, as they finished the 2004 season with a record of 17-17.
Phoenix was still trying to make the playoffs, and the team's first appearance since 2000 would happen in 2007. That was the year they made the playoffs, and they beat the Seattle Storm, the the San Antonio Silver Stars and Detroit Shock to win it all.
Mercury lose their first two games
The Mercury started the 2005 season with a loss, as the Sacramento Monarchs beat them 77-72. Phoenix had two players who scored in double figures in that game, as Diana Taurasi and Anna DeForge both had 20 points. Taurasi also had seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks. DeForge had five rebounds, four steals and an assist.
Belinda Snell played well, as she had 11 points off the bench. She also had four rebounds, two assists and a block.
Phoenix lost the next game, as the Indiana Fever picked up an 83-76 win. Then, the Mercury picked up their first win, as they beat the Charlotte Sting 68-58. DeForge had 20 points again, and she also had four rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Taurasi had 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Then, Shereka Wright had 17 points, three rebounds and an assist.
The Mercury went on a three-game losing streak after that, as they lost to the Connecticut Sun, the Storm and the Houston Comets. Then, they picked up a 66-63 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.
After that, the Mercury had their ups and downs. They picked up some good wins, but they also had stretches where they lost.
There was one thing that stood out about this season, as the Mercury did not have an overtime game. The Mercury had two overtime games the following season, and one of them was a legendary game. Phoenix beat Houston in a game that went into triple overtime, and Taurasi had a career-high 47 points. That was an excellent game, and it helped the team go undefeated in overtime games.
Taurasi and her teammates were trying to make the playoffs, and in 2006, adding another star got them a step closer.
