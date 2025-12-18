Looking At The Career Highs Of Phoenix's 2005 Picks
The Phoenix Mercury had a solid season in 2004. They finished the year with a record of 17-17, which was the first time they were .500 or better since 2000.
Phoenix brought in Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor before the season, and both of them helped the Mercury turn things around. The Mercury were headed in the right direction, although their 2005 record was slightly worse. They finished 16-18, and after that, they drafted Cappie Pondexter.
Mercury prepare for 2005 season
Before starting the 2005 season, the Mercury had three picks in that year's draft. They had a pick each round, and when it came to their first pick, they drafted Sandora Irvin.
Irvin spent two years with Phoenix before she was traded to the San Antonio Silver Stars. In her first year with the Mercury, she averaged 3.7 points and 2.8 rebounds. She also had her career high that year, as she had 13 points against the Minnesota Lynx.
The Mercury beat the Lynx 83-69 in that game, and Irvin was one of four players who scored 10 or more. Taurasi was the leading scorer, and she had 17 points. She also had five rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Anna DeForge had 16 points, and she also had four assists and three rebounds. Kamila Vodichkova had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Phoenix drafted Angelina Williams in the second round, and she played a year with them before joining the Detroit Shock. She won a championship with the Shock, as they beat the Sacramento Monarchs 3-2.
Williams had her career her during her rookie season, and she had 11 points against San Antonio. The Mercury picked up a blowout win over the Silver Stars, as they beat them 91-57.
Taurasi had 16 points, seven assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks. DeForge and Irvin both had 12 points. Williams had a nice game off the bench, and on top of her 11 points, she had four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
The Mercury had one more pick, and they drafted Jamie Carey. She did not play for Phoenix, but she played for the Connecticut Sun. Her career high was 18, and she had 18 points against the New York Liberty.
Phoenix found some talented players in this draft, and they all had games where they showcased their talent.
