How Phoenix Avoided A Sweep Against An East Team
The Phoenix Mercury had a nice 2017 season, and they finished that period with a record of 18-16. They had some competitive season series, and they picked up a victory over an Eastern Conference team.
Phoenix beat the Washington Mystics that year, and it was due to wins in the first and third games. The Mystics beat the Mercury in the second game, and Kristi Toliver, who has ties to Phoenix, was Washington's leading scorer with 20 points.
The Mercury lost their season series against another East team, as the New York Liberty beat them 2-1.
New York started the series with a close win, as Epiphanny Prince helped her team get the victory. She had 24 points, and she made a late basket that put New York over the top.
Brittney Griner was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had 19 points. She also had six rebounds, six blocks, three steals and two assists. Stephanie Talbot and Yvonne Turner both had 12 points, and Turner did it off the bench. Leilani Mitchell finished the game with 11 points, five assists, four rebounds, four steals and a block.
Phoenix was down a game, and New York kept that momentum going in the second. The Liberty beat the Mercury 88-72 in that outing, and Griner had 26 points. She also had eight rebounds, four assist and a steal.
Diana Taurasi had 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. The Mercury had two more players who scored in double figures, as Danielle Robinson and Mitchell both had 10. New York was led by Kiah Stokes, and she had 23 points.
Mercury avoid the sweep
The Liberty were on the verge of sweeping the Mercury, but Phoenix avoided the sweep with an 81-69 win. Griner had a huge double-double, as she finished the game with 31 points and 13 rebounds. She also had six blocks, two assists and a steal.
Taurasi and Robinson both scored in double figures, as the All-Star guard had 19, and Robinson had 10. Phoenix lost the first game at home, but this time around, Griner and her teammates took care of business.
Phoenix did not win the series, but the stars put up a fight. The Mercury continued to fight East teams during the season, and sometimes they can out victorious.
