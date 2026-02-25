How The Mercury Outplayed The Mystics In 2017
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2017 season with a record of 18-16. It was a good year, and they continued to add playoff appearances to their legacy.
The Mercury faced the Seattle Storm in the first round, and it was a single-elimination game. They beat the Storm, and they faced the Connecticut Sun after that. The matchup between the Mercury and the Sun was also a single-elimination game, and Phoenix was victorious.
Once those games were out of the way, the Mercury had a series against the Los Angeles Sparks, and the Sparks swept them.
While the Mercury lost, they still had an impressive season. They beat both Eastern and Western Conference teams, and that led to season series victories.
One example is their season series against the Washington Mystics. They beat the Mystics 2-1, and they kicked off that series with a win. Phoenix beat Washington 88-80 in that game, and Brittney Griner had a big double-double.
Griner had 30 points and 14 rebounds, and she contributed in other areas. She dished the ball to her teammates, and she blocked a few shots in the process.
All of Phoenix's starters played well in that game, as Camille Little had 14 points, Diana Taurasi had 12 and Stephanie Talbot had 11.
Washington returns the favor
Phoenix got off to a great start, and Washington responded in the next game. The Mystics beat the Mercury 85-80, and Taurasi was the leading scorer with 16 points. It was a quieter game from the Mercury, but they had three other players who scored in double figures. Yvonne Turner had 15 points, and Monique Currie and Angel Robinson both had 14.
Kristi Toliver, who is currently the Mercury's associate head coach, was the Mystics' leading scorer with 20 points. She led her team to victory, and they tied the series.
Once that game was over, the Mystics hosted the Mercury for the last one. Phoenix beat Washington 89-79, and Taurasi was the star. She had 25 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Teammates like Little and Griner helped her secure the win, as they had 15 points and 13 points, respectively.
Toliver had another impressive game, as she had 21 points. However, it was not enough, and Washington lost the game.
Phoenix had a season series under its belt, and there would be more to come.
