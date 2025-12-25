How Mercury's Bonner Proved Herself In College
DeWanna Bonner had a successful college career, and that success carried over into the WNBA. Bonner averaged 17.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks.
While she played well every season, her last year stands out the most. She averaged 21.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks. She was named the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Women's Basketball Player of the Year, and right after that, she was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury.
When she joined the Mercury, Bonner played an important role, and she helped them win a championship. They beat the Indiana Fever in the WNBA Finals and won the franchise's second title. Bonner also won the Sixth Woman of the Year award, and she would win two more times after that.
Bonner was bound to succeed in the WNBA, and when it came to her college years, she showed flashes of greatness. She showed that she is a legitimate scorer, and she can grab boards in the process. Her best game scoring-wise was against Tennessee, and she had 35 points. She also had five other games where she scored 30 or more points during those years.
Bonner has big game in Auburn loss
When it comes to rebounding, Bonner had her best performance against Saint Joseph's. She finished that game with 30 points, 19 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. While she had a big game, her team lost, as Saint Joseph's won 71-69. That was Auburn's second loss, and the team's record was 12-2.
The Mercury great had some more impressive outings, and her second-best game rebounding-wise was against Stephen F. Austin. Bonner finished that game with 17 points, 17 rebounds and an assist. Auburn had three other players who scored in double figures, as Alli Smalley had 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Then, Jordan Greenleaf and Trevesha Jackson both had 10 points.
Bonner had some great performances in college, and outside of those games, she had several double-doubles. Then, she entered the WNBA, and she has accomplished great things there. Bonner has been an All-Star, she has won two championships and this year, she almost won another. She joined the Mercury in July, and she helped them get to the Finals. Bonner is a Mercury great, and if she returns to the team next season, she may help them win it all.
