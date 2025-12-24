Why Phoenix Lost A Season Series Against Dallas
The Phoenix Mercury made the WNBA Finals in 2021. They finished that season with a record of 19-13, and they made it to the Finals after beating the New York Liberty, the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces. They faced the Chicago Sky in their last matchup, and the Sky pulled off the victory.
When it comes to the regular season, the Mercury won some of their season series. The Sky beat them in the Finals, but before that, the Mercury swept them during the regular season.
The Mercury also lost some of their series, as the Connecticut Sun pulled off a sweep. Phoenix also lost to a Western Conference rival, as the Dallas Wings beat them 2-1.
Mercury start series with a win
Phoenix's season series with Dallas started off with a Commissioner's Cup game. The Mercury were on the road for that game, and they beat the Wings 89-85. Brittney Griner stood out in that game, as she had a double-double of 27 points and 16 rebounds. She also had four assists and a block.
The Mercury also had two big performances from Skylar Diggins and Kia Nurse, as both of them had 21 points. Diggins also had seven assists, six rebounds and a block. Nurse had three assists and two rebounds. Those three were the only Mercury players who scored in double figures. Regardless, Phoenix picked up a win, and it did while Diana Taurasi was out with a sternum injury.
Dallas picked up a win in the second game, as the Wings beat the Mercury 85-81. Griner had another strong performance, as her stats were nearly identical to ther first meeting. She had 27 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.
Diggins had 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and a block. Megan Walker had 10 points, three assists, two rebounds and two blocks. The Wings were led by Arike Ogunbowale, who had 22 points and two rebounds. They also had two other players who scored in double figures, and future Mercury player Satou Sabally was one of them.
The Wings continued to win, as they beat the Mercury 77-59 in the third. Griner led the way once again, and this time, she had 19 points. Then, Diggins and Nurse did their part, as they had 11 points and 10 points, respectively.
